Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Market Value Rose While B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Trimmed by $2.49 Million Its Stake; Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Holding In Honeywell Intl (HON) Was Has Lifted

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 2,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,641 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, up from 14,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $174.78. About 1.66 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 24/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CHANGES PROXY BYLAWS FOR INVESTORS

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 91.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 3,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 326 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232,000, down from 3,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $761.85. About 383,359 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – Higher Prices Lift Chipotle Revenue, Comparable Sales; 15/05/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. To Hold Special Investor Call On June 27; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL – CO, MARK CRUMPACKER, CHIEF MARKETING AND STRATEGY OFFICER, ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR CRUMPACKER’S RESIGNATION; 26/04/2018 – The company’s new CEO, Brian Niccol outlined his vision for Chipotle’s future on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street.”; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS NO NEED TO GO DOWN THE PATH OF FRANCHISING NOW; 24/04/2018 – Chipotle: Can a New Ad Campaign Boost Sales? — Barrons.com; 30/03/2018 – Chipotle: AIP Formula Yielded Payout Based on ’17 Financials, But In Light of Share Price, CEO, CFO and Marketing Chief Didn’t Receive AIP Payouts; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE: DELIVERY SALES INCREASING AT `RAPID PACE’; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer is resigning

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. The insider Deily Linnet F sold 4,234 shares worth $629,808.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich & Berg holds 0.13% or 15,597 shares. Whalerock Point Prns Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,100 shares stake. Howe And Rusling accumulated 0.14% or 5,259 shares. Marathon Cap invested in 0.24% or 3,416 shares. 528,818 are owned by Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank. Bartlett & Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.06% stake. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership reported 55,940 shares stake. Aviva Public Limited holds 584,575 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. The Switzerland-based Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has invested 0.9% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Whitnell Com owns 3,296 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited stated it has 99,276 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Lc holds 1,441 shares. Trust Company Of Oklahoma owns 30,315 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 443,082 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Llc stated it has 0.66% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $254.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 11,714 shares to 23,169 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 10,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 386,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $98.32 million activity. $4.34 million worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) shares were sold by Hartung Jack.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birinyi Associates stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Peloton Wealth Strategists reported 3,780 shares. Whittier Tru reported 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 370 were reported by Clark Cap Grp Inc. 4,569 are held by Utah Retirement System. Hl Financial Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 455 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.02% or 238 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.03% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 5,200 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt reported 21,770 shares stake. Captrust holds 0% or 84 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Llc reported 79,018 shares. Rbf Ltd Liability Co owns 1,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.03% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Blackrock invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

