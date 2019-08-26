Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Market Value Rose While Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Decreased Its Position; Coca Cola Co (KO) Shareholder Northstar Group Has Decreased Its Position

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 9,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 36,859 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 46,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.78. About 831,855 shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – COMPANY IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The hedge fund held 29,283 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80M, down from 29,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $12.84 during the last trading session, reaching $818.28. About 88,511 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE: CRUMPACKER TO GET 26 WEEKS CASH SEVERANCE; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Support Functions Will Be Located in Shared Services Center in Columbus; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chipotle Mexican Grill – 04/20/2018 10:32 AM; 23/05/2018 – CMG: SOME WORKERS TO BE OFFERED RELOCATION/RETENTION PACKAGES; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Move Will Affect Approximately 400 Employees in Denver and NY in 4Q 2018; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL – CO, MARK CRUMPACKER, CHIEF MARKETING AND STRATEGY OFFICER, ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR CRUMPACKER’S RESIGNATION; 15/05/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. To Hold Special Investor Call On June 27; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO Says No to Breakfast, Yes to Longer Hours; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASES IN LOW-SINGLE DIGITS; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE 1Q EPS $2.13, EST. $1.57

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Berkshire Asset Mgmt Lc Pa has 1.86% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 694,485 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.31% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Utah Retirement reported 0.67% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Court Place Advsr Limited Company holds 0.49% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 25,979 shares. Yorktown Management And has invested 0.23% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Princeton Port Strategies Lc has 1.12% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 89,819 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh has 246,767 shares. California-based Covington Mngmt has invested 0.38% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Rhumbline Advisers has 0.63% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt stated it has 25.04 million shares. Colony Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp reported 57,394 shares stake. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price has 2.71% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Co stated it has 327,610 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys, a Kentucky-based fund reported 168,228 shares.

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $223.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 7,150 shares to 105,787 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.01 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coca-Cola eyes growth in Bangladesh – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Coca-Cola, Intel, Mattel, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coca-Cola: Solid Quarter, But I’m Not Chasing The Pop – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KO Will Never Be KO’d – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Tom Gayner Sells Chipotle, Trims Facebook – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Add Some Excitement To Your Consumer Staples Investing With This ETF – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What’s Behind Snap’s Turnaround – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Should Beyond Meat Worry That Chipotle Rejects Its Faux Burger? – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 EPS, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94M for 65.99 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davidson Kempner Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 20,000 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.16% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Veritable LP has 0.01% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Putnam Investments Ltd Co reported 152,885 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.06% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 1.03M shares. Morgan Stanley owns 125,133 shares. Independent Franchise Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 4.73% or 590,697 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.12% or 2,986 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated owns 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Allstate reported 915 shares. Jefferies Gru Lc holds 0.02% or 3,127 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup has 0.01% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Menta Cap Ltd Llc owns 0.22% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 710 shares. Investec Asset North America invested in 0.17% or 2,520 shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 83,387 shares.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 635,862 shares to 866,238 shares, valued at $71.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).