Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Holder Wellington Management Group Llp Lowered Stake by $442.52 Million as Valuation Rose; Bank Of Montreal Holding In Microsoft (MSFT) Was Has Lifted

Bank Of Montreal increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 29814.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal bought 14.91 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 14.96 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00B, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 20.10 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and Better Performance; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 84.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 604,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 111,818 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.95M, down from 716,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $818.83. About 424,701 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – Wednesday’s earnings report marks the first time that CEO Brian Niccol will address Chipotle investors; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Following Transition, Will Close Denver and New York City Offices; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Won’t Cut Prices or Introduce Combo Meals; Not ‘Playing That Game’; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q Rev $1.15B; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO REVIEW STORES THAT HAVE NEGATIVE CASH FLOW; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Says Sees Increase in Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership; 24/05/2018 – Mobile drive-thru windows are cropping up at Chipotle restaurants across the country, allowing customers the option of staying in their cars to get their burritos and bowls; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL SAYS AGREEMENT FURTHER PROVIDES THAT CRUMPACKER RELEASES ANY LEGAL CLAIMS AGAINST CHIPOTLE

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $451.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 445,091 shares to 4.88M shares, valued at $256.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 12,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,420 were reported by Trexquant Investment L P. Kornitzer Inc Ks has 0.04% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 2,904 shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.05% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 548 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Lc has 6 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 1,143 were accumulated by Magellan Asset Mgmt. Gabelli & Com Invest Advisers stated it has 0.51% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Toronto Dominion Bancorp holds 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 14,628 shares. The Michigan-based Csat Inv Advisory Lp has invested 0.1% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Capital Investors has 957,539 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 451 shares. Oakbrook Llc owns 0.06% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 1,300 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.08% or 15,322 shares. Federated Pa has 27,446 shares.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 EPS, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.77 million for 65.40 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Js Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 247,000 shares. Ameritas Inv Incorporated has 356,039 shares. Ithaka Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co holds 6.57% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 323,422 shares. D L Carlson Inv Grp invested in 97,528 shares or 4.03% of the stock. St Germain D J Inc reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 6.66 million shares. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability Company holds 29,059 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Annex Advisory holds 0.82% or 43,694 shares. Beacon Cap Mgmt accumulated 50 shares. Connecticut-based Lone Pine Limited Liability Co has invested 6.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 1.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Essex Inv Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.72% or 93,766 shares. Carmignac Gestion accumulated 615,030 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Com holds 5.54% or 1.18M shares in its portfolio. Wafra holds 2.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 480,722 shares.

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23 billion and $118.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 35,200 shares to 64,800 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 51,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,576 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (Put) (NYSE:NOC).