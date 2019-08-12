Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Holder Us Bancorp De Lowered Its Holding as Stock Rose; J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Holds Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 574 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 2,175 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 2,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $813.32. About 195,377 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Effective Tax Rate Was 36.9% for 1Q; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Sees 130 to 150 New Restaurant Openings in 2018; 20/04/2018 – Chipotle Names Marissa Andrada Chief Human Resources Officer; 09/05/2018 – Sustainable Growth Advisers Exits Position in Chipotle; 11/04/2018 – This fast-casual Mexican chain is cashing in on Chipotle’s struggles – and it already triumphed in one key battle; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – FOLLOWING CHANGES, CHIPOTLE WILL CLOSE ITS DENVER AND NEW YORK CITY OFFICES; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Says Sees Increase in Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle restaurant sales beat Street, CEO cites ‘recovery story’; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle said Wednesday it will shutter its offices in Denver and New York and relocate its headquarters to Newport Beach, California; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q Rev $1.15B

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 59,961 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66M, up from 56,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $137.08. About 3.32M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 EPS, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94 million for 65.59 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Capstone Fincl has 0.06% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Edge Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 1 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt reported 21,770 shares. Private Advisor Group Lc reported 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Sei Investments holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 20,330 shares. Alkeon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 175,676 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). North Star Investment Management reported 5 shares. Putnam Limited Company stated it has 152,885 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 12 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Mackenzie Corporation owns 5,921 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. B & T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt accumulated 326 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Blair William Il invested in 19,067 shares.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 5,197 shares to 94,402 shares, valued at $6.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 95,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

