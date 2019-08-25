Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Holder Truenorth Has Cut Its Position by $1.00 Million; Hartford Investment Management Co Has Increased Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $3.95 Million

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 23.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 1,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 4,478 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, down from 5,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $13.71 during the last trading session, reaching $805.44. About 380,147 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS NO ILLNESS REPORTS FROM LEXINGTON, KY LOCATION; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle 1st-quarter restaurant sales top estimates; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $340; 09/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES ABOUT 700% BOOST IN DELIVERY ORDERS FOLLOWING DOO; 02/04/2018 – Chipotle Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Chipotle Partners With DoorDash For Delivery Nationwide — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $275; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q EPS $2.13; 09/04/2018 – Chipotle Sets New Goal To Drive Environmental Sustainability

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 13.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 16,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 133,020 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.89 million, up from 117,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $230.66. About 4.63 million shares traded or 28.03% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – LARRY RENFRO TO LEAD ENTERPRISEWIDE GROWTH EFFORTS, OPTUM VENTURES INVESTMENT FUNDS; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 06/03/2018 – HHS SECRETARY ALEX AZAR COMMENTS ON UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) by 12,914 shares to 106,691 shares, valued at $13.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,362 shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $257.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 15,864 shares to 162,571 shares, valued at $11.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 10,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV).

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 EPS, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94M for 64.95 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

