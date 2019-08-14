Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Holder Stone Ridge Asset Management Cut Stake as Stock Price Rose; Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Holding in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Has Increased as Valuation Rose

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 13.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 24,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 209,196 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, up from 184,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $22.06. About 686,953 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 16.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 608 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The hedge fund held 2,986 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, down from 3,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $4.14 during the last trading session, reaching $816.96. About 341,340 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 14/03/2018 – Chipotle CFO Mark Crumpacker Stepping Down — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Gets Engaged at Chipotle; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management, LLC Exits Position in Chipotle; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle: The New CEO Has Already Shot Down Breakfast — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer Crumpacker is resigning; 19/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $235; 25/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: FB, T, CMG & more; 22/03/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE KATHERINE POLK FAILLA REJECTS INVESTORS’ CLAIM THAT CHIPOTLE FRAUDULENTLY CONCEALED SAFETY RISKS; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle First Quarter Earnings Per Share Increases 33% To $2.13 On Revenue Increase Of 7.4%

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Bunge, Hain Celestial And More – Benzinga” on May 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Vaping Growth Help Investors Extract More Value From Aphria Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Hain Celestial Announces Grant of Inducement Awards – PRNewswire” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Patience Is Key With Hain Celestial – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HAIN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradice Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.45% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has 17,510 shares. Mercer Advisers Incorporated owns 9,300 shares. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) or 170,614 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd has 86,751 shares. Impact Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 72,298 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. 13,221 are held by Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. South Dakota Council stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). First Foundation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 12,511 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 2.36 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Proxima Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 495,142 shares or 12.61% of the stock. Broadview Lc has invested 1.05% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). The California-based Eqis Inc has invested 0.02% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Co reported 700 shares.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 19,500 shares to 37,400 shares, valued at $765,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 17,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 332,100 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $212.44 million activity. Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought $49.19M worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) on Monday, May 13.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Starbucks’ Digital Efforts Are Paying Off Nicely – Nasdaq” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chipotle: Bumpy Ride Amid Investor Biases – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tom Gayner Sells Chipotle, Trims Facebook – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chipotle Mexican Grill Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: FedEx, Netflix, Softbank, Target And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited holds 50 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.02% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 3,778 shares. 3,574 are owned by Suntrust Banks. Checchi Advisers Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Adage Cap Partners Grp Limited Liability Co owns 0.05% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 29,283 shares. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Invs Lc has invested 0.25% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.06% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Cambridge Advisors stated it has 3,763 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa reported 7,992 shares. Iconiq Cap Llc stated it has 1.93% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 524 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Intl Ca reported 830 shares. Weiss Multi owns 2,900 shares. Cleararc invested in 581 shares.