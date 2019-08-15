Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Holder Hanseatic Management Services Has Boosted Position by $393,340 as Stock Rose; Hollyfrontier (HFC) Holder Eaton Vance Management Decreased Stake by $9.89 Million as Share Value Rose

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 88.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 201,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 26,131 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 228,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $43.75. About 1.57 million shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Does Not Anticipate Any Material Impact to Its 1Q Consolidated Crude Throughput Guidance; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q EPS $1.50; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – NO REPORTED INJURIES AS A RESULT OF FIRE; HOWEVER, REFINERY’S ABILITY TO RECEIVE CRUDE OIL DELIVERIES HAS BEEN AFFECTED; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q PRODUCTION 415,260 B/D; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Net $268.1M; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-All Lyondell Houston refinery units restart after outage; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Rev $4.13B; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) by 51.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 554 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 1,635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 1,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $7.23 during the last trading session, reaching $803.8. About 231,905 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE 1Q EPS $2.13, EST. $1.57; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Some Employees Being Offered Relocation and Retention Packages; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Support Functions Will Be Located in Shared Services Center in Columbus; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Adding Flat-Screen Panels to Speed Burrito Production; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE HASN’T BEEN CONTACTED BY ANY HEALTH OFFICIALS; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Sees Nearly 700 Percent Increase In Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle restaurant sales beat Street, CEO cites ‘recovery story’; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Sees 2018 Comparable Restaurant Sales Increases in Low-Single Digits; 06/03/2018 – Chipotle Grants CEO Brian Niccol Inducement Awards Pursuant To NYSE Rule 303A.08; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Move Will Affect Approximately 400 Employees in Denver and NY in 4Q 2018

More notable recent HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HollyFrontier tops Q4 earnings view as refinery margins surge – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HollyFrontier Challenged But Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why We Like HollyFrontier Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:HFC) 16% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $124,300 activity.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chipotle aims big with new ads – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chipotle: Be Careful With Wild Targets – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Fell Today – Motley Fool” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Chipotle CFO Guides To ‘Minor Impact’ From Mexican Tariffs – Benzinga” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.