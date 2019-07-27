Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Holder Eagle Asset Management Lowered Its Holding as Share Value Rose; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Rose, Advisors Preferred Upped Position by $826,472

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1190.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 14,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,185 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $898,000, up from 1,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.09 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 935 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,586 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.36 million, down from 122,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $779.86. About 518,965 shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO Says No to Breakfast, Yes to Longer Hours; 07/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer Crumpacker is resigning; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill: Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Mark Crumpacker to Resign, Effective March 15; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $275; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle to move headquarters to California; 25/04/2018 – Wednesday’s earnings report marks the first time that CEO Brian Niccol will address Chipotle investors; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle Investors Are Biting Off More Than They Can Chew — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO EVALUATE LESS THAN 100 OF ITS RESTAURANTS; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE HASN’T BEEN CONTACTED BY ANY HEALTH OFFICIALS

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 358,154 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $58.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Landstar System Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 8,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 728,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $98.32 million activity. Another trade for 80,000 shares valued at $58.09 million was sold by Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P..

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armour Residential Com Inc by 20,294 shares to 46,299 shares, valued at $904,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

