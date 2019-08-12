Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Holder Cim Has Lowered Its Position by $459,370 as Stock Price Rose; Force Capital Management Lowered Its Copart (CPRT) Stake by $1.33 Million; Stock Price Rose

Force Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 57.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc sold 22,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 16,051 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, down from 38,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $75.62. About 1.14M shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 647 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 21,167 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.04 million, down from 21,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $817.9. About 472,846 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS FEDERAL TAX RATE IS ABOUT 21%; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – FOLLOWING CHANGES, CHIPOTLE WILL CLOSE ITS DENVER AND NEW YORK CITY OFFICES; 25/04/2018 – Wednesday’s earnings report marks the first time that CEO Brian Niccol will address Chipotle investors; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle To Relocate Its HQ To Newport Beach, Calif., Impacting 400 Staffers — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SPOKESMAN CHRIS ARNOLD COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Will Report to Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS CHIPOTLE BRAND HAS BEEN “INVISIBLE” IN RECENT YEARS; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Names Chris Brandt Chief Marketing Officer — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.31 million for 33.76 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Copart (CPRT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Job Opportunities at Copart Expansion – Live Trading News” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Copart (CPRT) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Harley-Davidson’s (HOG) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Copart (CPRT) Appoints Diane M. Morefield & Stephen Fisher to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 21,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rodgers Brothers owns 7,720 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.04% or 29,910 shares. Quantum Cap Management Nj holds 332,373 shares or 4.97% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorp owns 30,459 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 3.51% or 9.23M shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holding Public Llc has invested 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Legal General Gp Pcl holds 0.05% or 1.34M shares. Banbury Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 347,919 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability holds 157,788 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Foyston Gordon And Payne owns 35,469 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Jane Street Group Inc holds 0% or 4,765 shares. Suvretta Limited Co invested in 953,600 shares. Moreover, Korea has 0% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 9,200 shares.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Chipotle, Nutanix And More – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Chipotle Warns Of Potential Impact From Mexican Tariffs – Benzinga” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chipotle Mexican Grill Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Chipotle Shares Are Soaring, But Some Analysts Remain Bearish – Benzinga” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Investors look for sizzle in restaurant sector – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Finance Corporation has 0.03% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.12% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 1,721 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited. Fincl Architects invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 634 are held by Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Company. Weiss Multi, Alabama-based fund reported 2,900 shares. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Brown Advisory Inc reported 2,433 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gam Ag has invested 0.04% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Rampart Invest Mgmt Ltd Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,220 shares. Utah Retirement Sys owns 4,569 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts-based Putnam Invests Limited Liability Company has invested 0.25% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Eaton Vance holds 0.2% or 123,120 shares. 476 were reported by Bessemer Grp. Creative Planning holds 5,203 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.