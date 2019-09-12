Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Holder Cim Cut Stake as Stock Rose; Moab Capital Partners Maintains Stake in Celestica (CLS)

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 23.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 4,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 16,213 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.88M, down from 21,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $10.55 during the last trading session, reaching $809.76. About 193,904 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 30/03/2018 – Chipotle Performance Was Below Targets for Annual Cash Incentive Program; Company Performance Factor Was 47% of Targe; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Move Will Affect Approximately 400 Employees in Denver and NY in 4Q 2018; 30/05/2018 – Code Burrito: Chipotle Honors Nurses with BOGO; 30/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE, DOORDASH IN NATIONAL DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS IT HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY CUSTOMER ILLNESS REPORTS; 28/04/2018 – Winning Recipe for Chipotle? — Barron’s; 02/04/2018 – Chipotle Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Sees 130 to 150 New Restaurant Openings in 2018; 25/04/2018 – Homeownership Preservation Foundation & CMG Financial Partner to Increase Homeownership Opportunities Nationwide; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle to move headquarters to California

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 427.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 319,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The hedge fund held 394,344 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69M, up from 74,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $938.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.33. About 73,816 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 27/04/2018 – Celestica Announces Election of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Celestica Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Celestica Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Celestica Completes Acquisition Of Atrenne Integrated Solutions; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Rev $1.575B-$1.675B; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica; 27/04/2018 – Celestica: Deepak Chopra Appointed to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 15/05/2018 – Lakewood Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Celestica; 27/04/2018 – CELESTICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS (NON-IFRS) $0.24 PER SHARE

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71 million and $307.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 686,348 shares to 771,309 shares, valued at $51.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 65,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 911,685 shares, and cut its stake in Air Transport Services Grp Inc (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00 million and $290.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,825 shares to 4,244 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etsy Inc by 9,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI).

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 EPS, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $88.01M for 64.68 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Management invested in 0.03% or 3,500 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 0% or 92 shares. Sandy Spring Retail Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 38,868 were reported by Ny State Teachers Retirement System. M&T Bancorporation Corporation owns 3,422 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System invested 0.02% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 2,531 shares. Landscape Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,410 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 1,688 shares. Brown Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Lmr Llp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Choate Invest stated it has 335 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 6 are held by Camarda Financial Advisors Limited Company. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab has 1,192 shares.

