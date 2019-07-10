Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Holder Capital Guardian Trust Company Upped Stake; Sandler Capital Management Trimmed Tupperware Brands (Put) (TUP) Holding as Valuation Declined

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (Put) (TUP) by 47.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 410,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 446,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41M, down from 856,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $829.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.78% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $17.03. About 1.40 million shares traded or 118.23% up from the average. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 47.77% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.20% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 87C-92C, SAW $1.01-$1.06, EST. $1.04; 09/05/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CEO STITZEL IS ELECTED TO BOARD; 17/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Corporation Announces Upcoming Webcast; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware: Rev Guidance 3-Points Below Low End of Prior Range; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Cuts 1Q View To Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 92c; 09/05/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.68/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.14-Adj EPS $1.19; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Matches Profit Views, Sales Fall Slightly Less Than Expected — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Tupperware Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 1,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,154 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.58M, up from 93,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $745.49. About 308,308 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 30/03/2018 – Chipotle Performance Was Below Targets for Annual Cash Incentive Program; Company Performance Factor Was 47% of Targe; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management, LLC Exits Position in Chipotle; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle To Relocate Its HQ To Newport Beach, Calif., Impacting 400 Staffers — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 2.2%; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE BOARD APPROVED INVESTMENT UP TO $100M FOR BUYBACKS; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle said Wednesday it will shutter its offices in Denver and New York and relocate its headquarters to Newport Beach, California; 05/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s hedge fund empire crumbles in less than 3 years from public wrong-way bets on Herbalife, Chipotle; 28/04/2018 – Winning Recipe for Chipotle? — Barron’s; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE CHIEF MARKETING-STRATEGY OFFICER CRUMPACKER RESIGNS; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $365 FROM $320

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Limited (Put) (NYSE:BG) by 121,500 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $13.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (Put) (NYSE:AKS) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $376,901 activity. GOINGS E V also bought $99,622 worth of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) shares. SZOSTAK M ANNE bought $81,815 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. The insider CAMERON SUSAN M. bought $99,844.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold TUP shares while 63 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 38.64 million shares or 0.14% more from 38.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Capital Incorporated reported 104 shares stake. New York-based D E Shaw And Inc has invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Millennium Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 0.01% or 636,139 shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 34,135 shares. Weitz Inv Mngmt Inc accumulated 91,778 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Advsrs Asset Management holds 0.21% or 459,478 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bankshares holds 41,531 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 13,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Aperio Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 94,737 shares in its portfolio. Fil Ltd has 1.00 million shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 115 shares. Huber Capital Mgmt Ltd Com holds 1.74% or 643,706 shares. Company State Bank reported 19,550 shares stake. Acadian Asset Management has 16,326 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 12.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TUP’s profit will be $49.71 million for 4.17 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Tupperware Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.33% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $98.32 million activity. Hartung Jack sold $4.34 million worth of stock or 7,150 shares.