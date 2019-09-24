Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Holder Boyd Watterson Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake as Market Value Rose; Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Increases Position in Pg&E (PCG)

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 115.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 934,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.41 million, up from 434,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.35B market cap company. The stock increased 3.90% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 11.40 million shares traded or 40.98% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 09:47 AM; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM; 29/05/2018 – PG&E Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS ON CALL; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 02:39 PM; 13/04/2018 – PG&E RAISES DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – PUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Fire-Related Issues Include Utility Practices as Part of ‘Full Range of Solutions; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MLN $4,268 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 10:42 AM

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 27.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold 613 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 1,587 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, down from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $11.85 during the last trading session, reaching $831.44. About 282,378 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 27/04/2018 – Winning Recipe for Chipotle? — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $340; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Support Functions Will Be Located in Shared Services Center in Columbus; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Served as Chief Brand Officer at Bloomin’ Brands; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle restaurant sales beat Street, CEO cites ‘recovery story’; 30/05/2018 – Code Burrito: Chipotle Honors Nurses with BOGO; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle 1st-quarter restaurant sales top estimates; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS NO NEED TO GO DOWN THE PATH OF FRANCHISING NOW; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Effective Tax Rate Was 36.9% for 1Q

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davidson Kempner Management LP holds 5.96M shares or 1.75% of its portfolio. Us Bankshares De holds 0% or 15,260 shares in its portfolio. Ww Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 27,849 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 186,151 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Wilshire Secs Mngmt has 1.26% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Carroll Assocs Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Bessemer Incorporated reported 12,822 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc owns 38.86 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Electron Capital Prns Ltd holds 1.42 million shares or 4.43% of its portfolio. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership holds 0.81% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 2.01 million shares. Assetmark reported 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Mackenzie Corporation holds 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 97,592 shares. Earnest Partners Lc owns 255 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 1,203 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 23,398 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10 were reported by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement System has 0.07% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 1,136 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 4,455 shares. Captrust Advisors has 84 shares. Everence Mngmt stated it has 0.09% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). State Street Corp owns 1.08M shares. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Amer Century Cos, Missouri-based fund reported 436,074 shares. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0.02% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Moreover, Guardian Life Insurance Of America has 0.01% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Horan Cap Mgmt owns 5,451 shares. Drw Secs Lc invested in 0.02% or 455 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Fifth Third Bankshares owns 0% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 639 shares.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 EPS, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.77M for 66.41 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.