Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Holder Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Lifted Its Holding by $9.66 Million as Stock Rose; Duquesne Family Office Increased Its Eagle Materials (EXP) Stake by $869,400; Share Value Declined

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 13,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 120,809 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.54 million, up from 107,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $8.64 during the last trading session, reaching $823.93. About 282,037 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 23/05/2018 – CMG TO CLOSE DENVER AND NY OFFICES FOLLOWING TRANSITION; 15/05/2018 – TYBOURNE ADDED SNAP, FB, CMG IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Chipotle fires marketing chief nearly two years after cocaine bust; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SPOKESMAN CHRIS ARNOLD COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: 1Q Restaurant Level Operating Margin Increased to 19.5% From 17.7%; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill: Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Mark Crumpacker to Resign, Effective March 15; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle Investors Are Biting Off More Than They Can Chew — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Studying 100 Underperforming Restaurants, Some May Be Closed; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Adding Flat-Screen Panels to Speed Burrito Production; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS MOVE TO AFFECT EMPLOYEES IN DENVER AND NY IN 4Q

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 30.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 9,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The hedge fund held 40,150 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.72M, up from 30,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $89.04. About 241,506 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c

Duquesne Family Office Llc, which manages about $3.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc by 36,735 shares to 10,035 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 56,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,000 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

More notable recent Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eagle Materials: No Added Value From The Spin-Off – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MDJM and Cohen & Company among Financial gainers; CBL & Associates Properties and eXp World among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Two River Bancorp leads financial gainers, UMH Properties and eXp World Holdings among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 20 investors sold EXP shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 54 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.66 million shares or 6.97% less from 43.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shine Inv Advisory holds 69 shares. Capital Fund Sa holds 0% or 2,535 shares in its portfolio. 78,200 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Group Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 25,256 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 5,600 shares. 74,538 were reported by Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation. Brown Advisory holds 0.15% or 580,212 shares. Victory Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company owns 14,095 shares. Maverick Capital Ltd accumulated 410,262 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 1,500 shares. First Mercantile Tru Co holds 0.02% or 1,713 shares in its portfolio. 3,836 were accumulated by Profund Advisors Lc. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Company has 55,658 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 6,374 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of Hawaii holds 1,110 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 247,933 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership holds 0.16% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 2,420 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has 4,455 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gagnon Securities Ltd Liability stated it has 2,579 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 15 shares. Accuvest Global owns 0.41% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 964 shares. 17 were reported by Exane Derivatives. The Michigan-based Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Company accumulated 506 shares. Contravisory Inv Mngmt reported 731 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of Mellon invested in 316,423 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co has 581 shares. Asset Management One Communications Ltd invested in 13,710 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $105.72 million activity.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s (NYSE:CMG) 14% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Wall Street rises as oil fears recede, market awaits Fed – StreetInsider.com” published on September 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Chipotle Stock: Headed to $900? – Motley Fool” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, Costco, Chipotle, eBay, Groupon, Honeywell, Mastercard, Newmont Goldcorp, Roku, Zoetis and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Restaurant ETFs to Sink Your Teeth Into – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $54.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 241,937 shares to 468,322 shares, valued at $111.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,939 shares, and cut its stake in Telefonica Brasil Sa.