Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl (CMG) Holder South Texas Money Management LTD Lowered Position by $34.27 Million as Shares Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Dorsal Capital Management Raised Its Position by $2.34 Million

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl (CMG) by 82.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 48,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 10,289 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, down from 58,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $819.2. About 279,095 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 22/03/2018 – Chipotle wins dismissal of investor lawsuit over food-borne illness; 06/03/2018 – CMG GRANTS CEO INDUCEMENT AWARDS PURSUANT TO NYSE RULE 303A.08; 20/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – ANDRADA COMES TO CHIPOTLE FROM KATE SPADE & COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAW SURGE IN DIGITAL ORDERS AFTER NEW MOBILE APP; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 20/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – HIRED CHRIS BRANDT AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $350 FROM $325; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS NO ILLNESS REPORTS FROM LEXINGTON, KY LOCATION; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Some Employees Being Offered Relocation and Retention Packages; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS NO NEED TO GO DOWN THE PATH OF FRANCHISING NOW

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.68M, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $138.41. About 19.70 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 EPS, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94M for 66.06 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs Incorporated has 1,635 shares. 9,213 were accumulated by Aviva Pcl. Mackenzie Finance Corp has 5,921 shares. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division holds 0% or 15 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has 0.1% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 11,849 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 11,157 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.25% or 152,885 shares. 21,770 are held by Picton Mahoney Asset. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 25,578 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 6,774 shares stake. First Personal Financial Serv invested in 0.01% or 27 shares. Ls holds 0.04% or 813 shares. 200 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc. Netherlands-based Shell Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Counselors owns 3,252 shares.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 37,659 shares to 295,516 shares, valued at $27.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 2,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 805,148 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 50,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $51.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 18,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,500 shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:TPX).

