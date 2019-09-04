Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl A (CMG) Shareholder Horan Capital Management Has Cut Its Position as Share Value Rose; Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by $517,450

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Cl A (CMG) by 24.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 8,283 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88 million, down from 10,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $6.84 during the last trading session, reaching $834.71. About 136,276 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – Higher Prices Lift Chipotle Revenue, Comparable Sales; 23/05/2018 – CMG: SOME WORKERS TO BE OFFERED RELOCATION/RETENTION PACKAGES; 14/03/2018 – CMG Pharmaceutical Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 05/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Gets Engaged at Chipotle; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle eyes best day on record as new chief feeds turnround hopes; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Taps Outback Steakhouse Veteran to Help Burnish Image; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle to move headquarters to California; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle is having its second-best trading day ever as new CEO hints at changes ahead; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle To Relocate Its HQ To Newport Beach, Calif., Impacting 400 Staffers — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS STILL WORK TO BE DONE AT COMPANY

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 62,991 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04M, down from 69,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $84.02. About 983,388 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Expanding Medical Sale; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott: Suspected Shooter Has No Criminal History; 03/05/2018 – Abbott Expands Cardiac Arrhythmias Portfolio With FDA Clearance Of Advanced Mapping Catheter; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 million; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ISS REPORT INCORRECT, UNRELIABLE; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47B for 25.01 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $739.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,766 shares to 14,556 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,691 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 48,214 are held by Hyman Charles D. Atlantic Union Savings Bank reported 61,514 shares. Aristotle Cap Management stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated holds 0.89% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 151,037 shares. Davis R M holds 0.09% or 30,162 shares in its portfolio. Pioneer Trust Natl Bank N A Or reported 74,646 shares. Mechanics Bancorp Tru Department reported 2.01% stake. Chesley Taft & Assocs Ltd Liability Co reported 325,598 shares stake. Hwg LP accumulated 0.68% or 8,584 shares. Grimes And has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Menlo Advsrs Limited Company invested in 38,583 shares or 2.2% of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Company owns 8,912 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 2,729 shares. Atwood & Palmer Inc accumulated 3,700 shares. Main Street Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 EPS, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.77 million for 66.67 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $541.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (SCPB) by 10,885 shares to 134,298 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Aggregate Bond Etf (LAG) by 22,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 473,862 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).