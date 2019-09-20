Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl A (CMG) Share Value Rose While Marshfield Associates Trimmed Holding; Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Pacifica Capital Investments Lowered Its Holding

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 35,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 479,123 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.17 million, down from 514,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $90.07. About 9.95M shares traded or 41.11% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 25/04/2018 – Whitbread to Set Costa Coffee Free to Take On Starbucks; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson came to Philadelphia to personally apologize; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: TRANSACTION EXPECTED EPS ACCRETIVE BY END OF FY 2021; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGEEMENT PROVIDES FOR NESTLÉ TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250 MLN UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 21/03/2018 – CNN Newsource: Starbucks says it has reached gender and race pay equity in the U.S. BU-70WE; 29/05/2018 – Daily Gazette: Daylong Starbucks closure taken in stride locally; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 09/05/2018 – City News: EXCLUSIVE: Hidden camera found in Starbucks bathroom in Toronto’s financial district; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Arrests, Outrageous to Some, Are Everyday Life for Others; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks has a latte to learn

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl A (CMG) by 62.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 141,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 85,222 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.46M, down from 226,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $834.16. About 382,281 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 15/03/2018 – CMG Announces Launch of International Virtual IT and Business Conference; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL – CO, MARK CRUMPACKER, CHIEF MARKETING AND STRATEGY OFFICER, ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR CRUMPACKER’S RESIGNATION; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Opened 35 New Restaurants and Closed 2 Restaurants in 1Q; 30/03/2018 – Chipotle Performance Was Below Targets for Annual Cash Incentive Program; Company Performance Factor Was 47% of Targe; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Will Report to Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill chief marketing officer Mark Crumpacker is resigning from the company; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE HASN’T BEEN CONTACTED BY ANY HEALTH OFFICIALS; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Names Chris Brandt Chief Marketing Officer — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 2.2%; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle marketing chief leaves nearly two years after cocaine bust

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 32.17 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charter stated it has 8,626 shares. Hudock Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 285 shares. Copeland Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.23% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Corp has 0.25% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Regions Financial Corporation accumulated 78,916 shares. The Connecticut-based Webster National Bank N A has invested 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Triangle Securities Wealth Management holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 4,556 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5,656 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 0.43% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Private Advisor Limited owns 65,413 shares. Westend Advsrs Lc holds 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 207,150 shares. The Minnesota-based Stonebridge Advsr Llc has invested 0.39% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 410,512 are held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Main Street Research Llc has invested 0.15% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Liability owns 2,986 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Ltd has 0.03% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 4,528 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 17,091 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Grp invested in 64,359 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bancorporation Of Hawaii, a Hawaii-based fund reported 1,110 shares. Independent Franchise Prtn Llp holds 4.5% or 596,427 shares. Griffin Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma stated it has 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Jennison Associates has 0.68% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 927,804 shares. Ellington Limited Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 7,800 shares. Syntal Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Co invested in 1,565 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 0.06% stake. American Century holds 0.32% or 436,074 shares. Horan Capital Management has invested 0.72% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 earnings per share, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.47 million for 66.63 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Marshfield Associates, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.37 million shares to 2.79 million shares, valued at $90.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.