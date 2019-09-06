Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl A (CMG) Share Price Rose While Horan Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.93 Million; Nvr (NVR) Shareholder Markel Has Lifted Its Position

Markel Corp increased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 325.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 2,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The hedge fund held 3,275 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.06M, up from 770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $85.4 during the last trading session, reaching $3585.6. About 23,465 shares traded or 5.22% up from the average. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q EPS $39.34; 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q Rev $1.49B

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Cl A (CMG) by 24.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 8,283 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88M, down from 10,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $838.11. About 304,101 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $365 FROM $320; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle said Wednesday it will shutter its offices in Denver and New York and relocate its headquarters to Newport Beach, California; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMG); 09/05/2018 – Survey: Chipotle Still in Taco Hell; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle is having its second-best trading day ever as new CEO hints at changes ahead; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Support Functions Will Be Located in Shared Services Center in Columbus; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management, LLC Exits Position in Chipotle; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle restaurant sales beat Street, CEO cites ‘recovery story’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,886 were accumulated by Guggenheim Capital Lc. Focused Wealth Management holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Ltd holds 0.19% or 385,641 shares in its portfolio. Nomura holds 0.05% or 15,376 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 38,999 shares. Principal Group Inc has 0.04% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Hightower Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 4,521 shares. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada holds 181 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.05% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 3,472 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers invested in 406 shares or 0.17% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 25,578 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corp has 634,501 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 238 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 245,393 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 7,349 are held by Fjarde Ap.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 earnings per share, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.80M for 66.94 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $541.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Holdings Ltd Adr (TCEHY) by 8,000 shares to 501,545 shares, valued at $23.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C by 266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold NVR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 2.73 million shares or 62.61% less from 7.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 262 were reported by Strs Ohio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) for 23,597 shares. Smithfield invested in 0% or 1 shares. Marshfield owns 14,074 shares or 2.39% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Finance owns 0% invested in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) for 268 shares. Pacific Global Invest Mgmt Company accumulated 258 shares or 0.16% of the stock. The North Carolina-based Carroll Fincl Associate Inc has invested 0.02% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Ameriprise Financial invested in 0.07% or 57,476 shares. 1,545 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 560 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 25 shares. Synovus owns 0% invested in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) for 98 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 684 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldg Corp holds 0% or 4 shares.