Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl A (CMG) Holder Horan Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Value Rose; Holder Oakwood Capital Management Has Boosted At&T (T) Position

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Cl A (CMG) by 24.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 8,283 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88M, down from 10,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $838.84. About 135,314 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE: CRUMPACKER TO GET 26 WEEKS CASH SEVERANCE; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Sees 2018 Comparable Restaurant Sales Increases in Low-Single Digits; 30/04/2018 – Burritos On Board: Chipotle Is Now Available For DoorDash Delivery; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS MOVE TO AFFECT EMPLOYEES IN DENVER AND NY IN 4Q; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle’s New CEO Gets Welcome Gift as Sales Exceed Estimates; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Marketing Head Is Out After Struggling to Fix Its Image; 20/04/2018 – Chipotle Names Marissa Andrada Chief Human Resources Officer; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAW SURGE IN DIGITAL ORDERS AFTER NEW MOBILE APP; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 2.2%; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS FINALIZING PLANS FOR A NEW CMO

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 200.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 83,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 125,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, up from 41,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.21. About 6.44 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 14/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO SPEAKING A MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – AT&T and Justice Department Face Over Time Warner Merger (Video); 12/04/2018 – AT&T economist argues Time Warner merger is good for consumers; 12/03/2018 – Buy Time Warner because there will be a bidding war for assets like HBO if AT&T deal is blocked: UBS; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – WATCHTV WILL BE PRICED AT $15/MONTH BUT WILL BE OFFERED FOR NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE FOR SOME UNLIMITED WIRELESS SUBSCRIBERS; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – CO’S NETWORK-RELATED COSTS HAVE TRENDED DOWN AS IT HAS MOVED TO SOFTWARE-DEFINED NETWORK; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen on Time Warner Deal a `Big Mistake’

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88 million and $541.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Holdings Ltd Adr (TCEHY) by 8,000 shares to 501,545 shares, valued at $23.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Aggregate Bond Etf (LAG) by 22,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 473,862 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Ocbj.com which released: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” on August 27, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “More Wall Street Love Sends Chipotle Stock to New High – Schaeffers Research” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sell Chipotle Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bill Ackman’s 2nd-Quarter Letter to Shareholders of Pershing Square Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Are Becoming Increasingly Bullish on Chipotle – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.19% or 8,429 shares. Proshare Advsr Llc stated it has 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Castleark Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.05% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Financial Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Royal London Asset Ltd holds 10,145 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 139,087 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Clark Mngmt accumulated 370 shares. Birinyi Assoc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Raymond James & Assocs owns 32,131 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag invested 0.04% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Aperio Gru Limited Com holds 7,131 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cap Ca owns 830 shares. Axa, France-based fund reported 33,774 shares.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 earnings per share, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.50 million for 67.65 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westchester Capital Limited Company reported 485,979 shares stake. Mcmillion Cap Mgmt Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 8,629 shares. 179,997 were reported by Dowling And Yahnke Limited Company. Choate Inv Advsr, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 314,962 shares. The Colorado-based Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp has invested 1.53% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Virginia-based Pettyjohn Wood White Inc has invested 0.78% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.88% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability accumulated 61,242 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Arvest Savings Bank Division has 34,062 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. First Manhattan has 462,153 shares. New Jersey-based Amer Economic Planning Gp Adv has invested 0.09% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Estabrook Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mngmt Pro owns 5,844 shares. Buckhead Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 272,967 shares. Benjamin F Edwards stated it has 166,569 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings.