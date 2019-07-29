Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl A (CMG) Holder Horan Capital Management Has Cut Its Position; As Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Share Value Declined, Holder Antipodean Advisors Has Lowered Stake

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Cl A (CMG) by 24.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,283 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88 million, down from 10,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.36B market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $26.6 during the last trading session, reaching $806.46. About 750,453 shares traded or 47.77% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 06/03/2018 Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 30/03/2018 – Chipotle: AIP Formula Yielded Payout Based on ’17 Financials, But In Light of Share Price, CEO, CFO and Marketing Chief Didn’t Receive AIP Payouts; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS FEDERAL TAX RATE IS ABOUT 21%; 06/03/2018 – Chipotle Grants CEO Brian Niccol Inducement Awards Pursuant To NYSE Rule 303A.08; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle To Relocate Its HQ To Newport Beach, Calif., Impacting 400 Staffers — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Chipotle Sets New Goal To Drive Environmental Sustainability; 26/03/2018 – Chipotle: Two Charts That Illustrate Consumers’ Concerns — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MOVE FROM DENVER TO AFFECT ABOUT 400 EMPLOYEES; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS CHIPOTLE HASN’T HAD INNOVATION FOR A DECADE

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc analyzed 22,000 shares as the company's stock declined 20.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, down from 222,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $6.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $40.15. About 1.05M shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 16.47% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500.

More notable recent Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Herbalife Gains After Reporting Q4 Beat – Benzinga" on February 19, 2019

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 6.25% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HLF’s profit will be $113.37M for 13.38 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 393,583 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Regions Finance invested in 0% or 168 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) or 11,871 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.37% or 2.99 million shares in its portfolio. Asset Management One Ltd has invested 0.03% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 28,367 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Hbk Limited Partnership accumulated 21,000 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 9,600 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Landscape Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 55,490 shares. Cibc Mkts Inc reported 205,238 shares. Salem Inv Counselors has 0% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 450 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability, a Delaware-based fund reported 36,677 shares. Cap Fund Management Sa invested 0.11% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Pggm Invests invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 earnings per share, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94 million for 65.04 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Financial Advisers, a California-based fund reported 634 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co reported 8,429 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Commerce has 0.06% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Moreover, Davidson Kempner Mngmt Lp has 0.39% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 20,000 shares. Axa holds 33,774 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 23,847 shares. American Research And Management Company holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Lc reported 890 shares. Focused Wealth Management, a New York-based fund reported 10 shares. Btim Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 914 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited holds 339 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 0.07% or 7,349 shares. Synovus Corporation reported 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Cipher Ltd Partnership invested in 0.04% or 711 shares.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "7 Stocks to Sell This Summer Earnings Season – Investorplace.com" on July 23, 2019

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $98.32 million activity. Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. also sold $35.89 million worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) shares.