ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (IMOS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) and Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) have been rivals in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. 17 0.00 N/A 1.13 16.15 Universal Display Corporation 170 26.98 N/A 1.76 120.27

Demonstrates ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. and Universal Display Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Universal Display Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) and Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. 0.00% 7% 3.9% Universal Display Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. are 2.6 and 2.2. Competitively, Universal Display Corporation has 5 and 4.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Universal Display Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. and Universal Display Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. 0 0 0 0.00 Universal Display Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Universal Display Corporation is $191.75, which is potential -6.01% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. and Universal Display Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8% and 80.2%. 47.85% are ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% are Universal Display Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. 1.51% 15.85% 6.12% 11.66% 15.12% 8.08% Universal Display Corporation -1.62% 10.53% 34.16% 104.95% 119.08% 125.59%

For the past year ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has weaker performance than Universal Display Corporation

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Universal Display Corporation beats ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing, and final test services, as well as lead frame and organic substrate based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; memory modules; and gold bumping, assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors. Its semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and display applications, such as flat-panel displays. The company serves customers in Taiwan, Singapore, the United States, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, and others. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. was founded in 1997 and is based in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide. The company licenses and supplies its proprietary UniversalPHOLED materials to display and lighting manufacturers, and others. It is also involved in the research, development, and commercialization of other OLED device and manufacturing technologies, including FOLED that are flexible OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs on flexible substrates; encapsulation technology for the packaging of flexible OLEDs and other thin-film devices, as well as for use as a barrier film for plastic substrates; UniversalP2OLED, which are printable phosphorescent OLEDs; OVJP, an organic vapor jet printing technology; OVPD, an organic vapor phase deposition process for manufacturing a small molecule OLED; and TOLED, which are transparent OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs that have transparent cathodes. In addition, the company provides technology development and support services, including government contract work and support provided to third parties for the commercialization of their OLED products. Universal Display Corporation has strategic relationships with Samsung Display Co., Ltd.; LG Display Co., Ltd.; BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.; Tianma Micro-electronics Co., Ltd.; AU Optronics Corporation; EverDisplay Optronics (Shanghai) Limited; Shenzhen Royole Display Technologies Co. Ltd.; Japan Display Inc.; Sharp Corporation; Konica Minolta Holdings Inc.; Sumitomo Chemical Company, Ltd.; OLEDWorks GmbH; and Kaneka Corporation. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.