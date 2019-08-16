ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (IMOS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) and Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), both competing one another are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. 17 0.00 N/A 1.13 16.15 Atomera Incorporated 4 243.50 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. and Atomera Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. 0.00% 7% 3.9% Atomera Incorporated 0.00% -100% -91.3%

Liquidity

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Atomera Incorporated are 17.3 and 17.3 respectively. Atomera Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 8% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. shares are held by institutional investors while 19.8% of Atomera Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 47.85% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.1% of Atomera Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. 1.51% 15.85% 6.12% 11.66% 15.12% 8.08% Atomera Incorporated 10.6% 21.27% 116.02% 49.06% 0.55% 92.68%

For the past year ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. was less bullish than Atomera Incorporated.

Summary

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Atomera Incorporated.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing, and final test services, as well as lead frame and organic substrate based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; memory modules; and gold bumping, assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors. Its semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and display applications, such as flat-panel displays. The company serves customers in Taiwan, Singapore, the United States, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, and others. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. was founded in 1997 and is based in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Atomera Incorporated, a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company, engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. Its lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, or MST, a thin film of reengineered silicon that could be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to complementary metal-oxide semiconductor type transistors in the semiconductor industry. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.