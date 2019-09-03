ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (IMOS) Reaches $19.75 52-Week High; Celsius Holdings (CELH) Shorts Raised By 1.62%

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) had an increase of 1.62% in short interest. CELH’s SI was 2.17 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.62% from 2.13M shares previously. With 63,000 avg volume, 34 days are for Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH)’s short sellers to cover CELH’s short positions. The SI to Celsius Holdings Inc’s float is 27.12%. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4. About 36,990 shares traded. Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has risen 17.14% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CELH News: 08/03/2018 Celsius Holdings Delivers Record Annual Revenue, Up 59% to $36.2 Million; 17/04/2018 – Celsius Fitness Drink Parent Celsius Holdings Selects New CEO — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Celsius Therapeutics Launches with $65 Million in Series A Financing to Develop Precision Therapeutics for People with Autoimmune Diseases and Cancer; 26/04/2018 – Celsius Holdings, Inc. Wins Award For Best Product Packaging And Innovation; 08/03/2018 – Celsius Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 12c; 16/03/2018 – Celsius Network Launches Crypto-Backed Lending Platform; 12/04/2018 – @EversonPatton @AirCanada I knew it was in Celsius dude was simply pointing out the fact that it’s going to cold and lousy compared to 80 FAHRENHEIT here in nyc SMH; 16/04/2018 – CELSIUS RESOURCES LTD – FIRST DAY OF TRADING ON NSX IS PLANNED FOR 25 APRIL 2018; 17/04/2018 – CELSIUS HOLDINGS, NAMES JOHN FIELDLY CEO; 10/05/2018 – Celsius Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 6c

The stock of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) hit a new 52-week high and has $21.33 target or 8.00% above today’s $19.75 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $707.75M company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $21.33 price target is reached, the company will be worth $56.62M more. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $19.75. About 42,156 shares traded or 93.54% up from the average. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) has risen 15.12% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IMOS News: 15/03/2018 – ChipMOS Approves Cash Div Distribution to Hldrs of Approximately NT$0.3/Shr or NT$6/ADS; 15/03/2018 – CHIPMOS 4Q REV. $148.7M; 09/04/2018 – CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES MARCH REV. $50.3M :IMOS US; 15/03/2018 – ChipMOS 4Q Rev $148.7M; 09/04/2018 – ChipMOS REPORTS MARCH 2018 AND 1Q18 REVENUE; 09/03/2018 – CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC 8150.TW FEBRUARY REVENUE FELL 14.8 PCT TO TWD 1.21 BLN; 15/05/2018 – ALERT: ChipMOS SECURES NT$12.0 BILLION CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – Brightwire: Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple; 15/03/2018 – ChipMOS Approves 15% Capital Reduction Plan; 15/03/2018 – ChipMOS 4Q EPS 13c

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, makes, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company has market cap of $707.75 million. The firm provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing, and final test services, as well as lead frame and organic substrate based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; memory modules; and gold bumping, assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors. It has a 47.02 P/E ratio. The Company’s semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and display applications, such as flat-panel displays.

