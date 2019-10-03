ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (IMOS) and Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Comparing side by side

Both ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) and Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) compete on a level playing field in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. 20 0.00 27.21M 1.13 16.15 Teradyne Inc. 55 1.95 169.00M 2.31 24.16

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. and Teradyne Inc. Teradyne Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. is currently more affordable than Teradyne Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. and Teradyne Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. 134,370,370.37% 7% 3.9% Teradyne Inc. 304,559,380.07% 28.2% 16.2%

Liquidity

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Teradyne Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Teradyne Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 8% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. shares and 0% of Teradyne Inc. shares. Insiders held 47.85% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Teradyne Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. 1.51% 15.85% 6.12% 11.66% 15.12% 8.08% Teradyne Inc. -3.81% 14.13% 14.34% 51.03% 28.94% 77.6%

For the past year ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. was less bullish than Teradyne Inc.

Summary

Teradyne Inc. beats on 14 of the 13 factors ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing, and final test services, as well as lead frame and organic substrate based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; memory modules; and gold bumping, assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors. Its semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and display applications, such as flat-panel displays. The company serves customers in Taiwan, Singapore, the United States, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, and others. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. was founded in 1997 and is based in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications. This segment offers FLEX test platform systems; Magnum platform that tests memory devices, such as flash memory and dynamic random access memory; J750 test system to address the highest volume semiconductor devices; and ETS platform for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and assembly and test subcontractors in the analog/mixed signal markets. This segment serves integrated device manufacturers that integrate the fabrication of silicon wafers into their business; fabless companies that outsource the manufacturing of silicon wafers; foundries; and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers. The companyÂ’s System Test segment offers defense/aerospace test instrumentation and systems; storage test systems; and circuit-board test and inspection systems. Its Industrial Automation segment provides collaborative robots for manufacturing and light industrial customers. The companyÂ’s Wireless Test segment provides test solutions for use in the development and manufacture of wireless devices, smart phones, tablets, notebooks, laptops, peripherals, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices under the LitePoint brand name. This segment offers IQxel products for Wi-Fi and other standards; IQxstream solution for testing GSM, EDGE, CDMA2000, TD-SCDMA, WCDMA, HSPA+, LTE-FDD, TD_LTE, and LTE-A technologies; modular wireless test instruments for design verification test and production testing of wireless components; lab-in-a-box zSeries solution for design verification of RF power amplifier and smart device RF front end modules; and test software for wireless chipsets. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts.