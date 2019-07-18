ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (IMOS) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) is a company in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.04% of all Semiconductor Equipment & Materials’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has 47.85% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 10.38% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 34.45% 32.83% 9.83%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. N/A 16 16.86 Industry Average 234.99M 682.04M 26.76

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.25 2.21 2.69

As a group, Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies have a potential upside of 40.53%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. -0.91% -6.04% 1.29% 1.53% 7.18% 0.21% Industry Average 3.86% 14.17% 19.11% 33.32% 41.27% 37.89%

For the past year ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.’s competitors Current Ratio is 4.92 and has 4.17 Quick Ratio. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Dividends

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.’s rivals beat ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. on 7 of the 6 factors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing, and final test services, as well as lead frame and organic substrate based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; memory modules; and gold bumping, assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors. Its semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and display applications, such as flat-panel displays. The company serves customers in Taiwan, Singapore, the United States, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, and others. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. was founded in 1997 and is based in Hsinchu, Taiwan.