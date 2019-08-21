ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc. (CNET)’s Financial Results Comparing With Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

As Advertising Agencies businesses, ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) and Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc. 2 0.42 N/A -0.92 0.00 Omnicom Group Inc. 78 1.12 N/A 6.07 13.22

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc. and Omnicom Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Omnicom Group Inc. 0.00% 54.5% 5.5%

Risk & Volatility

ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc.’s 1.5 beta indicates that its volatility is 50.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Omnicom Group Inc. on the other hand, has 0.72 beta which makes it 28.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc. and Omnicom Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Omnicom Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Omnicom Group Inc.’s average target price is $85, while its potential upside is 9.75%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc. and Omnicom Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.1% and 0%. ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 34.68%. Competitively, Omnicom Group Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc. 3.73% -1.42% -4.79% -7.33% -35.05% 3.72% Omnicom Group Inc. -0.59% -3.99% 1.58% 3.62% 17.35% 9.53%

For the past year ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Omnicom Group Inc.

Summary

Omnicom Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc.

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related value added services through its Internet advertising portals, including 28.com; liansuo.com; zhifuwang.cn; and wp28.com. It also produces and distributes television shows comprising advertisements. The company serves customers in the food and beverage, women accessories, footwear, apparel and garments, home goods and construction materials, environmental protection equipment, cosmetic and health care, education network, e-commerce platform, and other industries. ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, or CRM, public relations, and specialty communications. Its services comprise advertising, brand consultancy, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, environmental design, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare communications, and instore design services. The companyÂ’s services also include direct, entertainment, experiential, and field, interactive, mobile, multi-cultural, non-profit, promotional, retail, search engine, social media, and sports and event marketing services; and investor relations, marketing research, media planning and buying, organizational communications, package design, product placement, public affairs, public relations, and reputation consulting services. It operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, China, India, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, and other Asian countries. Omnicom Group Inc. was founded in 1944 and is based in New York, New York.