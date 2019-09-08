China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Stock Declined While Shah Capital Management Upped by $948,000 Its Stake; Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Holds Holding in Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.47% . The hedge fund held 3.46M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84M, up from 3.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.94. About 50,696 shares traded or 13.38% up from the average. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 29.47% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Net $52.2M; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – SENT LETTER TO CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL’S DIRECTORS ON MAY 23 WITH PROPOSALS TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING JUNE 2018 AGM – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Notice Of Annual General Meeting; 30/05/2018 – China Yuchai Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL – UNIT MTU YUCHAI POWER COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF MTU S4000 SERIES ENGINES IN ITS NEW FACILITY IN YULIN CITY, CHINA; 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER DUAL LISTING IN HONG KONG OR SHENZHEN/SHANGHAI; 20/04/2018 – China Yuchai Announces Delivery of 800 Buses Powered by GYMCL Engines to Saudi Arabia; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q EPS 94c; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL INCLUDES THAT CYI BOD SHOULD RETAIN AN INVESTMENT ADVISORY FIRM IMMEDIATELY WITH GOAL TO HAVE IT INCLUDED IN PASSIVE INDICES

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 31.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 14,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 62,349 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09M, up from 47,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $226.29. About 896,234 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 21,991 shares to 270,377 shares, valued at $75.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 6,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206,700 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).