China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Stake Maintained by Shah Capital Management; Bluemar Capital Management Has Lowered Its Wex (WEX) Stake by $1.03 Million; Shares Rose

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 5,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 51,650 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92 million, down from 57,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $202.27. About 20,527 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Net $48.6M; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.96-Adj EPS $2.06; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 04/05/2018 – Infinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees FY Adj EPS $7.75-Adj EPS $8.15; 14/03/2018 – WEX Inc. Introduces Proprietary Payments Solution for Mixed Fleets: Cross Roads™; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.47% . The hedge fund held 3.46M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84M, up from 3.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.46. About 1,202 shares traded. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 29.47% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines; 20/04/2018 – China Yuchai Announces Delivery of 800 Buses Powered by GYMCL Engines to Saudi Arabia; 30/05/2018 – China Yuchai Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Net $52.2M; 16/04/2018 – CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL – UNIT MTU YUCHAI POWER COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF MTU S4000 SERIES ENGINES IN ITS NEW FACILITY IN YULIN CITY, CHINA; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER DUAL LISTING IN HONG KONG OR SHENZHEN/SHANGHAI; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL INCLUDES THAT CYI BOD SHOULD RETAIN AN INVESTMENT ADVISORY FIRM IMMEDIATELY WITH GOAL TO HAVE IT INCLUDED IN PASSIVE INDICES; 18/05/2018 – Notice Of Annual General Meeting; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Rev $689.7M; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – SENT LETTER TO CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL’S DIRECTORS ON MAY 23 WITH PROPOSALS TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING JUNE 2018 AGM – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Par Cap accumulated 2.58% or 725,000 shares. The New York-based Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.01% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Jefferies Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) or 15,000 shares. Amer International Grp Inc has 86,181 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 3.99 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Envestnet Asset Management holds 8,132 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co reported 22,659 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 54,834 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.14% or 12,262 shares. Legal General Gp Public reported 0.01% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Ubs Oconnor Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). 38,401 were accumulated by Macquarie Gp. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Com has 0.02% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 3,330 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,589 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.