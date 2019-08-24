China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Shareholder Shah Capital Management Lifted Position by $948,000 as Share Price Declined; Spf Beheer Bv Boosted Its Ppg Industries (PPG) Position by $707,056 as Share Value Rose

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.47% . The hedge fund held 3.46 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84 million, up from 3.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $531.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 48,279 shares traded or 5.19% up from the average. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 29.47% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL INCLUDES THAT CYI BOD SHOULD RETAIN AN INVESTMENT ADVISORY FIRM IMMEDIATELY WITH GOAL TO HAVE IT INCLUDED IN PASSIVE INDICES; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Net $52.2M; 20/04/2018 – China Yuchai Announces Delivery of 800 Buses Powered by GYMCL Engines to Saudi Arabia; 30/05/2018 – China Yuchai Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – SENT LETTER TO CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL’S DIRECTORS ON MAY 23 WITH PROPOSALS TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING JUNE 2018 AGM – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q EPS 94c; 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines; 16/04/2018 – CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL – UNIT MTU YUCHAI POWER COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF MTU S4000 SERIES ENGINES IN ITS NEW FACILITY IN YULIN CITY, CHINA; 18/05/2018 – Notice Of Annual General Meeting

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 6,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 720,425 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.31M, up from 714,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $106.54. About 566,274 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 22/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – CONTINUES TO WORK TO COMPLETE INVESTIGATION INTO SOME ACCOUNTING MATTERS BUT IS UNABLE TO PREDICT TIMING/OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.39; 19/04/2018 – PPG GOT REPORT OF CONCERNING POTENTIAL ACCOUTNING VIOLATIONS; 22/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) and; 22/05/2018 – PPG Has New Deadline For Filing Quarterly Report — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – RESTRUCTURING ACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO PROVIDE COST SAVINGS BETWEEN $50 MLN AND $55 MLN IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – APPOINTMENT OF DANIEL G. KORTE AS GLOBAL VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT, AEROSPACE PRODUCTS, EFFECTIVE MAY 7; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS FORMER VP WAS PUT ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE; 19/04/2018 – PPG SAYS IN EMAIL EARNINGS RESULTS IN WIRE DISTRIBUTION QUEUE; 19/04/2018 – PPG Investigating Internal Report of Accounting Violations

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icon Plc by 147,652 shares to 534,809 shares, valued at $73.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 62,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 524,939 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

