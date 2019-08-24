China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Shareholder Shah Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding; Intel (INTC) Holding Has Increased by Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.47% . The hedge fund held 3.46M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84 million, up from 3.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $531.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 48,279 shares traded or 5.19% up from the average. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 29.47% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER DUAL LISTING IN HONG KONG OR SHENZHEN/SHANGHAI; 20/04/2018 – China Yuchai Announces Delivery of 800 Buses Powered by GYMCL Engines to Saudi Arabia; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – SENT LETTER TO CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL’S DIRECTORS ON MAY 23 WITH PROPOSALS TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING JUNE 2018 AGM – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL INCLUDES THAT CYI BOD SHOULD RETAIN AN INVESTMENT ADVISORY FIRM IMMEDIATELY WITH GOAL TO HAVE IT INCLUDED IN PASSIVE INDICES; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Net $52.2M; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Rev $689.7M; 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines; 30/05/2018 – China Yuchai Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL – UNIT MTU YUCHAI POWER COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF MTU S4000 SERIES ENGINES IN ITS NEW FACILITY IN YULIN CITY, CHINA; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 13.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 12,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 103,416 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, up from 91,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 32.82M shares traded or 47.13% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 22/05/2018 – Bug-Hunters See More Intel Chip Flaws Ahead; 30/03/2018 – INTEL FILES PATENT FOR ENERGY-EFFICIENT BITCOIN MINING: CRN; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel Corporation; 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User Interfaces for; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 4th Update; 13/05/2018 – As one of the world’s largest telecom equipment makers, ZTE relied on U.S. companies such as Qualcomm and Intel for components; 26/04/2018 – INTEL’S JIM KELLER PREVIOUSLY WITH TESLA; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.93; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – SPY, JPM, BAC, INTC – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bear turns neutral on Intel – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Nvidia’s Newest Competitor Is One Of Trump’s Biggest Foes – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Analyst Moves: INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Rise of Esports — a Gamer’s Perspective – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 138,346 are owned by Oakwood Management Lc Ca. Lafleur And Godfrey Llc holds 5.75% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 414,592 shares. Moreover, Ccm Invest Advisers Ltd has 1.99% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 221,264 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Com reported 0.05% stake. Monroe Fincl Bank Tru Mi reported 0.31% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Management Limited has invested 0% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 2.07% or 24.08 million shares in its portfolio. Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 930,570 shares. Greenwood Gearhart invested in 0.06% or 3,794 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited holds 5,700 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Curbstone Management Corp has invested 1.09% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Com reported 0.08% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Steinberg Asset Mngmt has 1.04% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Kornitzer Management Inc Ks has 1.35 million shares. Cumberland Advsrs holds 0.58% or 31,300 shares.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Small Cap Etf (SCHA) by 45,818 shares to 138,848 shares, valued at $9.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New Com Cl A by 48,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,105 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Shs D.