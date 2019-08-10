China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Shareholder Shah Capital Management Boosted Stake by $948,000; Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Raised Its Biospecifics Technologies Co (BSTC) Position by $843,200

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Biospecifics Technologies Co (BSTC) by 289.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 13,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 18,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 4,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Biospecifics Technologies Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $427.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $56.55. About 51,655 shares traded. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) has risen 29.28% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BSTC News: 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS XIAFLEX NEW INDICATION FOR PEYRONIE’S DISEASE; 12/03/2018 – BioSpecifics Technologies Corp; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS REPORTS LAUNCH OF NEW INDICATION FOR XIAFLEX; 09/05/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS OF $64.2 MLN, COMPARED TO $65.1 MLN AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ BioSpecifics Technologies Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSTC); 09/05/2018 – BioSpecifics 1Q EPS 54c; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in BioSpecifics; 12/03/2018 BioSpecifics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS – CO’S CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE SLIGHTLY LOWER DUE TO THE TIMING OF ENDO’S PAYMENT OF ITS QTRLY XIAFLEX ROYALTIES; 13/03/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS COMMENTS ON CCH TRIAL TREATING UTERINE FIBROIDS

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.47% . The hedge fund held 3.46M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84 million, up from 3.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $569.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 35,202 shares traded. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 29.47% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – SENT LETTER TO CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL’S DIRECTORS ON MAY 23 WITH PROPOSALS TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING JUNE 2018 AGM – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines; 20/04/2018 – China Yuchai Announces Delivery of 800 Buses Powered by GYMCL Engines to Saudi Arabia; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER ADDING/CHANGING CURRENT BOD AND TOP MANAGEMENT; 16/04/2018 – CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL – UNIT MTU YUCHAI POWER COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF MTU S4000 SERIES ENGINES IN ITS NEW FACILITY IN YULIN CITY, CHINA; 30/05/2018 – China Yuchai Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Notice Of Annual General Meeting; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Rev $689.7M; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q EPS 94c

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 118,900 shares to 435,900 shares, valued at $41.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fts International Inc by 41,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,600 shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).