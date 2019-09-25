China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Shareholder Renaissance Technologies Raised Stake by $847,000; Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Boosted Its Position in Tenneco (Call) (TEN) as Market Valuation Declined

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 16.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.47% . The hedge fund held 430,214 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45M, up from 369,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $531.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.02. About 18,072 shares traded. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 29.47% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 30/05/2018 – China Yuchai Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – China Yuchai Announces Delivery of 800 Buses Powered by GYMCL Engines to Saudi Arabia; 18/05/2018 – Notice Of Annual General Meeting; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Net $52.2M; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER DUAL LISTING IN HONG KONG OR SHENZHEN/SHANGHAI; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY; 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER ADDING/CHANGING CURRENT BOD AND TOP MANAGEMENT; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL INCLUDES THAT CYI BOD SHOULD RETAIN AN INVESTMENT ADVISORY FIRM IMMEDIATELY WITH GOAL TO HAVE IT INCLUDED IN PASSIVE INDICES; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q EPS 94c

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Tenneco Inc (Call) (TEN) by 760.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 1.06M shares as the company’s stock declined 57.50% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.31 million, up from 139,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Tenneco Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.54. About 241,043 shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 – TENNECO – ENTERED DEBT COMMITMENT LETTER, UNDER WHICH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. & BARCLAYS BANK HAVE COMMITTED TO PROVIDE $4.9 BLN OF DEBT FINANCING; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco 1Q Rev $2.57B; 10/04/2018 – Carl Icahn to Sell Federal-Mogul to Automotive Supplier Tenneco; 16/05/2018 – Tenneco Announces Results of 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Tenneco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 Tenneco To Create Two Independent, Public Companies With Acquisition Of Federal-Mogul; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts Tenneco Rtgs On Watch Neg Due To Federal-Mogul Acq; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco to Also Separate the Combined Businesses Into Two Independent, Publicly Traded Companies Through a Tax-Free Spin-Off to Hldrs; 11/04/2018 – Tenneco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Icahn To Sell Federal-Mogul To Tenneco For $5.4 Billion — MarketWatch

More notable recent China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “GYMCL Increases Ownership in YC Europe – PRNewswire” on February 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$73.05, Is It Time To Put Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “China Yuchai Announces the Dissolution of Venture Lewis Limited Subsidiary – PRNewswire” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Suggests It’s 45% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $113.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dril Quip Inc (NYSE:DRQ) by 117,600 shares to 15,800 shares, valued at $758,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 19,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 483,075 shares, and cut its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $848,480 activity. Shares for $566,280 were bought by Hollar Jason M. on Wednesday, August 7. The insider LETHAM DENNIS J bought $92,600.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (NYSE:S) by 1.50 million shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $9.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edison Intl (Put) (NYSE:EIX) by 750,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 625,000 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Emissions Soluts In (ADES).

More notable recent Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There An Opportunity With Campbell Soup Company’s (NYSE:CPB) 28% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Only 4 Days Left To Cash In On Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Dividend Investors Making A Mistake With Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold TEN shares while 39 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 47.47 million shares or 8.02% less from 51.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 3.88M shares. Captrust Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Strs Ohio reported 800 shares. Bartlett & Company Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Bragg invested in 0.12% or 85,990 shares. Comerica State Bank invested in 24,651 shares. 55,339 are held by Bb&T Limited Liability Company. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Valley Natl Advisers Inc has invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 190 shares. James Investment Research reported 0.01% stake. Prudential Financial invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).