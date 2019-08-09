China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Share Price Declined While Shah Capital Management Has Increased Its Position; Danaher Del (DHR) Shareholder Polaris Wealth Advisers Lowered Position by $6.93 Million

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp Del (DHR) by 19.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 52,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 218,533 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.81M, down from 271,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $140.89. About 1.80M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 10/04/2018 – Fluke Calibration PM500 Pressure Measurement Modules provide an economical solution for conducting high-accuracy calibrations; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update on 1Q 2018 Fincl Performance; 17/04/2018 – Danaher Corp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Danaher Rtgs Unfctd By Acq Plan, Earnings Rpt; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.47% . The hedge fund held 3.46 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84 million, up from 3.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $573.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.03. About 37,326 shares traded. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 29.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Rev $689.7M; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Net $52.2M; 18/05/2018 – Notice Of Annual General Meeting; 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines; 16/04/2018 – CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL – UNIT MTU YUCHAI POWER COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF MTU S4000 SERIES ENGINES IN ITS NEW FACILITY IN YULIN CITY, CHINA; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – SENT LETTER TO CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL’S DIRECTORS ON MAY 23 WITH PROPOSALS TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING JUNE 2018 AGM – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL INCLUDES THAT CYI BOD SHOULD RETAIN AN INVESTMENT ADVISORY FIRM IMMEDIATELY WITH GOAL TO HAVE IT INCLUDED IN PASSIVE INDICES; 30/05/2018 – China Yuchai Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER DUAL LISTING IN HONG KONG OR SHENZHEN/SHANGHAI; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68M and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,884 shares to 9,630 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 249,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 541,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $840.17M for 30.63 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

