China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Holding Has Lifted by Shah Capital Management; Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Lifted Wells Fargo & Co Del Com (WFC) Position

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.46M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84 million, up from 3.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $600.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.69. About 36,993 shares traded. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 27.32% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q EPS 94c; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER ADDING/CHANGING CURRENT BOD AND TOP MANAGEMENT; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL INCLUDES THAT CYI BOD SHOULD RETAIN AN INVESTMENT ADVISORY FIRM IMMEDIATELY WITH GOAL TO HAVE IT INCLUDED IN PASSIVE INDICES; 16/04/2018 – CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL – UNIT MTU YUCHAI POWER COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF MTU S4000 SERIES ENGINES IN ITS NEW FACILITY IN YULIN CITY, CHINA; 20/04/2018 – China Yuchai Announces Delivery of 800 Buses Powered by GYMCL Engines to Saudi Arabia; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER DUAL LISTING IN HONG KONG OR SHENZHEN/SHANGHAI; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Net $52.2M; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – SENT LETTER TO CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL’S DIRECTORS ON MAY 23 WITH PROPOSALS TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING JUNE 2018 AGM – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY; 18/05/2018 – Notice Of Annual General Meeting

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co Del Com (WFC) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 12,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 485,686 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.47 million, up from 473,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.03. About 21.85M shares traded or 18.38% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – Alexis Christoforous: BREAKING: US regulator seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for auto, mortgage abuses. It doesn’t seem; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE IS NO QUESTION MCLANE CO MARGINS HAVE BEEN SQUEEZED; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Wells Fargo & Company (WFC); 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Expects Fed Asset Cap to Continue Into Early 2019; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP IS NO LONGER `TOO-BIG-TO-ENGAGE,’ WELLS FARGO SAYS; 16/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 06/03/2018 – LJM sued by its broker Wells Fargo over missed payments; 05/05/2018 – CHARLIE MUNGER SAYS WELLS FARGO BETTER OFF FOR HAVING ITS PROBLEMS REVEALED; SAYS RECENTLY DISCLOSED NEWS ABOUT HARVEY WEINSTEIN “HAS DONE A LOT FOR IMPROVING BEHAVIOR”

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98M and $816.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 461,171 shares to 60,587 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM) by 178,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,692 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Private Trust holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 7,858 shares. Moreover, Private Ocean Ltd Liability Com has 0.07% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 5,073 shares. Notis has 0.18% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 7,700 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Tradewinds Capital Management Llc holds 0.05% or 2,636 shares in its portfolio. First Eagle Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 8.29 million shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Limited Liability reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Atlas Browninc has 0.35% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 10,114 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability has 0.79% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 91,568 shares. White Pine Invest Communication owns 5,257 shares. Canandaigua State Bank And Trust Company reported 72,079 shares stake. Hilltop holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 20,088 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.35% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). New England And Mgmt owns 12,800 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. 101,799 were reported by Cadence Capital Lc.

