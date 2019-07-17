China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Holder Shah Capital Management Upped Position; Elk Creek Partners Has Lifted Its Holding in Stericycle (SRCL) by $378,702 as Stock Price Rose

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 15.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 7,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,202 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $45.95. About 396,032 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 23.92% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.89; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS JOHN PATIENCE AND MARK MILLER – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Jack Schuler Not Standing for Re-Election at the Annual Meeting; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Robert S. Murley Named Chmn of the Bd; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE SAYS MURLEY ELECTED CHAIRMAN; 19/04/2018 – Congrats to the winners of the @BillAckman @Columbia_Biz Pershing Square Short Selling Challenge, who pitched $SRCL; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY Adj EPS $4.45-Adj EPS $4.85; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q REV. $895.0M, EST. $882.4M; 23/03/2018 – S&P REVISES STERICYCLE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.46M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84M, up from 3.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $592.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.5. About 36,708 shares traded. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 27.32% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 20/04/2018 – China Yuchai Announces Delivery of 800 Buses Powered by GYMCL Engines to Saudi Arabia; 16/04/2018 – CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL – UNIT MTU YUCHAI POWER COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF MTU S4000 SERIES ENGINES IN ITS NEW FACILITY IN YULIN CITY, CHINA; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Rev $689.7M; 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER DUAL LISTING IN HONG KONG OR SHENZHEN/SHANGHAI; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Net $52.2M; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – SENT LETTER TO CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL’S DIRECTORS ON MAY 23 WITH PROPOSALS TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING JUNE 2018 AGM – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q EPS 94c; 18/05/2018 – Notice Of Annual General Meeting

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foundation Bldg Matls Inc by 230,154 shares to 105,364 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardtronics Plc by 37,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,397 shares, and cut its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold SRCL shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 5,239 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.02% or 5,133 shares. Virginia-based Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc has invested 0.71% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 205,069 shares. 31,380 are held by Westpac Bk Corp. Swiss Bancorp has invested 0.01% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Cwm Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 77,460 shares. 4,077 are held by First Citizens State Bank & Co. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.01% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Georgia-based Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Elk Creek holds 52,202 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 50 were reported by Baldwin Brothers Ma. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Covington Management holds 0.06% or 18,275 shares.