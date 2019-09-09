China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Holder Shah Capital Management Raised Its Position by $948,000; Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Shareholder Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Lifted Its Stake by $6.27 Million as Stock Declined

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.47% . The hedge fund held 3.46M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84 million, up from 3.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.05M market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 31,287 shares traded. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 29.47% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – SENT LETTER TO CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL’S DIRECTORS ON MAY 23 WITH PROPOSALS TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING JUNE 2018 AGM – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL INCLUDES THAT CYI BOD SHOULD RETAIN AN INVESTMENT ADVISORY FIRM IMMEDIATELY WITH GOAL TO HAVE IT INCLUDED IN PASSIVE INDICES; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q EPS 94c; 20/04/2018 – China Yuchai Announces Delivery of 800 Buses Powered by GYMCL Engines to Saudi Arabia; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER ADDING/CHANGING CURRENT BOD AND TOP MANAGEMENT; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER DUAL LISTING IN HONG KONG OR SHENZHEN/SHANGHAI; 30/05/2018 – China Yuchai Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL – UNIT MTU YUCHAI POWER COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF MTU S4000 SERIES ENGINES IN ITS NEW FACILITY IN YULIN CITY, CHINA; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Net $52.2M; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 8.19 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39M, up from 7.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $608.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 11.36% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $5.49. About 3.57M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colorado-based Centurylink Mngmt has invested 0.31% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Tower Cap Ltd Com (Trc) owns 13,159 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Co owns 90 shares. Okumus Fund reported 8.19M shares. Voya Management Ltd invested in 131,973 shares. 10,322 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Llc. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.07% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Northern Tru Corp reported 0% stake. Nomura Hldg holds 0.01% or 281,301 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Co stated it has 47 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership invested 0.05% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 529,034 shares. Riverpark Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) or 4,475 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1.22 million shares. 11.40 million are held by Price T Rowe Assocs Md.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Schneider Ryan M. also bought $999,734 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) on Wednesday, May 8.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

