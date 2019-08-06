China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Holder Shah Capital Management Lifted Its Position by $948,000 as Share Price Declined; Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) Share Value Declined While Investment Management Of Virginia Has Raised Holding by $608,368

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 12,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 60,257 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 47,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $45.38. About 16.55 million shares traded or 22.95% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 16/04/2018 – Merck & Co. Cements Lead in Lung Cancer as Bristol-Myers Fizzles; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF COMPANY’S 12 NOMINEES TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS OF COMPANY UNTIL 2019 ANNUAL MEETING; 16/04/2018 – Most interesting data point in $BMY CM-227 PR Opdivo monotherapy failed in high TMB ≥13 mut/Mb and ≥1% positive PD-L1 expression PFS HR 0.95; p=0.7776; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Says Lung Cancer Drug Combination Met Trial Goal; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 14/03/2018 – Research from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Innovative Oncology Development Program to Be Presented at AACR 2018 Demonstrates; 27/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.47% . The hedge fund held 3.46 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84 million, up from 3.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $544.23M market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.32. About 64,159 shares traded or 37.98% up from the average. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 29.47% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 20/04/2018 – China Yuchai Announces Delivery of 800 Buses Powered by GYMCL Engines to Saudi Arabia; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Rev $689.7M; 30/05/2018 – China Yuchai Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL INCLUDES THAT CYI BOD SHOULD RETAIN AN INVESTMENT ADVISORY FIRM IMMEDIATELY WITH GOAL TO HAVE IT INCLUDED IN PASSIVE INDICES; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – SENT LETTER TO CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL’S DIRECTORS ON MAY 23 WITH PROPOSALS TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING JUNE 2018 AGM – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q EPS 94c; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER ADDING/CHANGING CURRENT BOD AND TOP MANAGEMENT; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER DUAL LISTING IN HONG KONG OR SHENZHEN/SHANGHAI; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY; 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. 11,000 shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J, worth $491,920 on Wednesday, July 31.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2,820 shares to 19,485 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mdc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 177,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,208 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Oil Services Et.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Choate Investment owns 44,350 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 738,044 were accumulated by Tekla Capital Mngmt. Comerica National Bank holds 0.19% or 520,159 shares in its portfolio. John G Ullman & Associate Inc has 2.31% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 267,957 shares. Adirondack Com reported 24,675 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.12% or 664,905 shares. Sector Gamma As invested 10.39% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). High Pointe Cap Mngmt Llc accumulated 29,316 shares. Roosevelt Investment Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0.13% or 21,943 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa holds 0.47% or 8,550 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Management has 0.29% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 103,655 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.12% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 171,024 shares. Mcf Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

