China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Holder Shah Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding by $948,000 as Share Value Declined; As Coca Cola Consolidated (COKE) Valuation Rose, South Dakota Investment Council Decreased Position

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.46 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84M, up from 3.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $586.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $14.36. About 75,786 shares traded or 80.88% up from the average. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 27.32% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER ADDING/CHANGING CURRENT BOD AND TOP MANAGEMENT; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Net $52.2M; 30/05/2018 – China Yuchai Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER DUAL LISTING IN HONG KONG OR SHENZHEN/SHANGHAI; 16/04/2018 – CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL – UNIT MTU YUCHAI POWER COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF MTU S4000 SERIES ENGINES IN ITS NEW FACILITY IN YULIN CITY, CHINA; 20/04/2018 – China Yuchai Announces Delivery of 800 Buses Powered by GYMCL Engines to Saudi Arabia; 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q EPS 94c; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Rev $689.7M

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Coca Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE) by 35.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 1,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,330 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $958,000, down from 5,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Coca Cola Consolidated Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $311.62. About 104,386 shares traded or 40.62% up from the average. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) has risen 157.27% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.84% the S&P500. Some Historical COKE News: 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.52; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED – EXPECT CONVERSION OF CO’S LEGACY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS TO NEW CONA SYSTEM TO BE COMPLETED LATER IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO. CONSOLIDATED OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED – NOW ESTIMATE SPENDING BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $180 MLN ON CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 13/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED -ANTICIPATE INCURRING ADDITIONAL $30 MLN TO $35 MLN EXPENSES RELATING TO SYSTEM TRANSFORMATION IN REMAINDER OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Coke Bottling Co Consolidated Otlk To Negative; 19/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COKE); 14/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED SAYS ON MARCH 12 ENTERED CONFIRMATION OF ACCEPTANCE TO SELL $150 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2030 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated $COKE Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.12

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold COKE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 3.51 million shares or 6.63% less from 3.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Services Ntwk Lc accumulated 3 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Inc reported 503,081 shares stake. Carroll Assocs Inc accumulated 2,100 shares. Prudential Financial reported 17,200 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 3,615 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc invested in 12,345 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 8,627 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 7,199 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp holds 59,953 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Grp Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) for 5 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% of its portfolio in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 1,593 shares. South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.02% in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE). Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 766 shares.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 7,167 shares to 56,467 shares, valued at $7.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 12,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (NYSE:HLX).

