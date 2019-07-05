China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Holder Shah Capital Management Boosted Stake; Parnassus Investments Increased Its Hologic (HOLX) Stake by $4.84 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Hologic Inc. (HOLX) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 100,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15.64 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $757.00 million, up from 15.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Hologic Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.96. About 2.01M shares traded or 31.12% up from the average. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 17.21% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 19/04/2018 – Women Treated with Hologic’s NovaSure® Endometrial Ablation System in New Study Reported Higher Amenorrhea Rates than Those Treated with Minerva; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss/Shr $2.46; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC LOWERING 2018 REV. GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 25/04/2018 – FDA Approval of ThinPrep® Integrated Imager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs; 27/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC – CLARITY HD HIGH-RESOLUTION 3D IMAGING AND INTELLIGENT 2D IMAGING TECHNOLOGY GOT PMA APPROVAL FROM FDA; 08/05/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Hologic Says FDA Approves New Innovations on Its 3Dimensions Mammography System; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 14/03/2018 – CAFC: HOLOGIC, INC. v. SMITH & NEPHEW, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1389 – 2018-03-14

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company's stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.46M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84 million, up from 3.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $648.43M market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.81. About 69,107 shares traded or 90.20% up from the average. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 27.32% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.75% the S&P500.

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP) by 471,745 shares to 6.83 million shares, valued at $746.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 206,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Ppg Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 36 investors sold HOLX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osterweis Cap Management Inc reported 1.27% stake. First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 0.03% or 10,278 shares in its portfolio. Majedie Asset Mgmt invested 0.26% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Cap Global reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). State Street Corp invested in 11.43 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. 130,895 are owned by Raymond James And Associate. Ledyard Financial Bank owns 9,820 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 3,035 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 537,006 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0.04% or 18.51M shares. Amp has invested 0.02% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Salem Investment Counselors has 208 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Oakbrook Investments Lc reported 23,440 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab invested in 97,344 shares.

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)