China Yuchai International Ltd (CYD) to pay $0.85 on Jul 19, 2019; Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Shorts Up By 112.66%

China Yuchai International Ltd (NYSE:CYD) is expected to pay $0.85 on Jul 19, 2019. (NYSE:CYD) shareholders before Jul 10, 2019 will receive the $0.85 dividend. China Yuchai International Ltd’s current price of $15.12 translates into 5.62% yield. China Yuchai International Ltd’s dividend has Jul 11, 2019 as record date. Jun 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.12. About 58,586 shares traded or 61.25% up from the average. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 27.32% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY; 16/04/2018 – CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL – UNIT MTU YUCHAI POWER COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF MTU S4000 SERIES ENGINES IN ITS NEW FACILITY IN YULIN CITY, CHINA; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER ADDING/CHANGING CURRENT BOD AND TOP MANAGEMENT; 18/05/2018 – Notice Of Annual General Meeting; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – SENT LETTER TO CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL’S DIRECTORS ON MAY 23 WITH PROPOSALS TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING JUNE 2018 AGM – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Net $52.2M; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q EPS 94c; 20/04/2018 – China Yuchai Announces Delivery of 800 Buses Powered by GYMCL Engines to Saudi Arabia; 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL INCLUDES THAT CYI BOD SHOULD RETAIN AN INVESTMENT ADVISORY FIRM IMMEDIATELY WITH GOAL TO HAVE IT INCLUDED IN PASSIVE INDICES

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRVR) had an increase of 112.66% in short interest. SRVR’s SI was 16,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 112.66% from 7,900 shares previously. With 9,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRVR)’s short sellers to cover SRVR’s short positions. The ETF decreased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.48. About 23,665 shares traded. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) has 0.00% since July 2, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Best ETFs for 2019: Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Can Win – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Is Struggling – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Best ETFs for 2019: Financial Sector Spider ETF (XLF) Still Has a Chance – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Is a Leader – Yahoo News” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How To Avoid The Worst Sector ETFs Q2 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

More notable recent China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “China Yuchai Announces the Dissolution of Venture Lewis Limited Subsidiary – PRNewswire” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “China Yuchai International Ltd (CYD) on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, makes and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $617.78 million. It operates in two divisions, Yuchai and HLGE. It has a 4.43 P/E ratio. The firm provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.