China Yuchai International Limited (CYD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) and Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Yuchai International Limited 15 0.00 N/A 2.32 5.89 Twin Disc Incorporated 14 0.56 N/A 1.37 8.80

Demonstrates China Yuchai International Limited and Twin Disc Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Twin Disc Incorporated appears to has lower revenue and earnings than China Yuchai International Limited. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. China Yuchai International Limited’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Twin Disc Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of China Yuchai International Limited and Twin Disc Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Yuchai International Limited 0.00% 7.8% 0% Twin Disc Incorporated 0.00% 10.1% 5.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.79 shows that China Yuchai International Limited is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Twin Disc Incorporated on the other hand, has 1.97 beta which makes it 97.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

China Yuchai International Limited and Twin Disc Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27% and 63.7%. 49.7% are China Yuchai International Limited’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Twin Disc Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Yuchai International Limited -7.15% -9.79% -16.47% -17.98% -29.47% 9.65% Twin Disc Incorporated -5.7% -17.84% -36.34% -32.46% -52.7% -18.17%

For the past year China Yuchai International Limited has 9.65% stronger performance while Twin Disc Incorporated has -18.17% weaker performance.

Summary

Twin Disc Incorporated beats China Yuchai International Limited on 6 of the 10 factors.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. It offers marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. The company also provides non-twin disc manufactured products. It serves customers primarily in the commercial, pleasure craft, and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets through a direct sales force and distributor network. Twin Disc, Incorporated was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.