China Yuchai International Limited (CYD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR)

We will be comparing the differences between China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) and Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Machinery industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Yuchai International Limited 16 0.00 N/A 2.49 5.72 Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 25 2.06 N/A 0.67 38.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of China Yuchai International Limited and Thermon Group Holdings Inc. Thermon Group Holdings Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to China Yuchai International Limited. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. China Yuchai International Limited’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) and Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Yuchai International Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 6.6% 3.4%

Risk and Volatility

China Yuchai International Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.81 beta. Competitively, Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s 35.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.35 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.5% of China Yuchai International Limited shares and 99.1% of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. shares. China Yuchai International Limited’s share held by insiders are 49.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Yuchai International Limited -8.95% -16.73% -10.04% 0.21% -27.32% 14.47% Thermon Group Holdings Inc. -0.74% 0.04% 5.71% 13.61% 7.68% 25.1%

For the past year China Yuchai International Limited has weaker performance than Thermon Group Holdings Inc.

Summary

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. beats China Yuchai International Limited on 9 of the 10 factors.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. The company offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables, which automatically increase or decrease heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for generating high temperatures used in harsh environments; skin effect trace heaters, which could heat lines up to 15 miles long from a single power point; and heat traced tube bundles for environmental gas sampling systems. It also provides heat transfer compounds and steam tracers for steam tracing solutions; control and monitoring systems for electric tracing of pipes, tanks, hoppers, and instrument sampling systems; hopper heating modules, which are self-contained heaters for use in cement plants and fossil fuel power facilities; and turnkey solutions that provide solutions for heat tracing comprising design, optimization, planning, product supply, engineering services, system integration, installation, commissioning, and maintenance. In addition, the company offers heating, sensing, monitoring, controlling, and calibration tools; and equipment for temporary electric power distribution and lighting products used in energy infrastructure construction projects and maintenance/turnaround projects. The company offers its solutions to the oil and gas, chemical processing, and power generation markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.