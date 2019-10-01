China Yuchai International Limited (CYD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Since China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) and Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Yuchai International Limited 13 2.80 13.22M 2.32 5.89 Intelligent Systems Corporation 48 0.00 5.46M 0.83 59.29

Demonstrates China Yuchai International Limited and Intelligent Systems Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Intelligent Systems Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than China Yuchai International Limited. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. China Yuchai International Limited is presently more affordable than Intelligent Systems Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us China Yuchai International Limited and Intelligent Systems Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Yuchai International Limited 99,174,793.70% 7.8% 0% Intelligent Systems Corporation 11,372,630.70% 30.1% 26%

Risk & Volatility

China Yuchai International Limited’s 1.79 beta indicates that its volatility is 79.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Intelligent Systems Corporation’s 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.14 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

China Yuchai International Limited and Intelligent Systems Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27% and 37.1%. Insiders held 49.7% of China Yuchai International Limited shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Intelligent Systems Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Yuchai International Limited -7.15% -9.79% -16.47% -17.98% -29.47% 9.65% Intelligent Systems Corporation 5.03% 63.31% 67.26% 134.99% 377.3% 279.95%

For the past year China Yuchai International Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Intelligent Systems Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors Intelligent Systems Corporation beats China Yuchai International Limited.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc., provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors. Its software solutions allow companies to offer various types of debit and credit cards, as well as revolving loans; to set up and maintain account data; to record advances and payments; to assess fees, interests, and other charges; to resolve disputes and chargebacks; to manage collections of accounts receivable; to generate reports; and to settle transactions with financial institutions and network associations. The company's CoreCard software platform and modules include CoreENGINE, CoreISSUE, CoreFraud, CoreCOLLECT, CoreSALES, CoreAPP, COREMONEY, and CoreACQUIRE. Intelligent Systems Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.