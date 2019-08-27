China Yuchai International Limited (CYD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT)

Both China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Yuchai International Limited 15 0.00 N/A 2.32 5.89 Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 1 1.87 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for China Yuchai International Limited and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us China Yuchai International Limited and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Yuchai International Limited 0.00% 7.8% 0% Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 27% of China Yuchai International Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.1% of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 49.7% of China Yuchai International Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 55.19% of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Yuchai International Limited -7.15% -9.79% -16.47% -17.98% -29.47% 9.65% Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. -3.26% 25.47% 113.8% 119.35% 3.77% 144.33%

For the past year China Yuchai International Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Summary

China Yuchai International Limited beats on 4 of the 7 factors Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Hebron Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and installs valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering construction in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings. It also provides pipeline design, installation, construction, ongoing maintenance, and after-sales services. The company offers its fluid equipment and installation services for use the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Wenzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.