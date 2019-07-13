China Yuchai International Limited (CYD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) and Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Yuchai International Limited 16 0.00 N/A 2.49 5.72 Generac Holdings Inc. 56 2.10 N/A 4.01 14.11

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for China Yuchai International Limited and Generac Holdings Inc. Generac Holdings Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than China Yuchai International Limited. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. China Yuchai International Limited’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) and Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Yuchai International Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Generac Holdings Inc. 0.00% 34.6% 10.6%

Volatility and Risk

China Yuchai International Limited’s current beta is 1.81 and it happens to be 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Generac Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.14 beta which makes it 14.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for China Yuchai International Limited and Generac Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Yuchai International Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Generac Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Generac Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 10.61% and its consensus target price is $78.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.5% of China Yuchai International Limited shares and 97.6% of Generac Holdings Inc. shares. About 49.7% of China Yuchai International Limited’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Generac Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Yuchai International Limited -8.95% -16.73% -10.04% 0.21% -27.32% 14.47% Generac Holdings Inc. -2.41% 4.19% 10.71% 3.91% 16.45% 13.96%

For the past year China Yuchai International Limited has stronger performance than Generac Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Generac Holdings Inc. beats China Yuchai International Limited.

Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel. It also provides residential automatic standby generators ranging in output from 6kW to 60kW; air-cooled engine residential standby generators ranging from 6kW to 20kW; liquid-cooled engine generators with outputs ranging from 22kW to 60kW; cellular-based remote monitoring system for home standby generators; and industrial diesel generators ranging in sizes up to 3,250kW. In addition, the company offers various portable generators ranging in size from 800W to 17,500W; engine driven power washers; water pumps; and outdoor power equipment, such as trimmers and brush mowers, log splitters, lawn and leaf vacuums, and chipper shredders. Further, it provides light towers, mobile generators, and flameless heaters; light-commercial standby generators ranging from 22kW to 150kW and related transfer switches providing three-phase power small and mid-sized businesses; and industrial generators ranging in output from 10kW up to 3,250kW as emergency backup for large healthcare, telecom, datacom, commercial office, municipal, and manufacturing customers. Further, the company sells aftermarket service parts to dealers, and proprietary engines to third-party original equipment manufacturers. It distributes its products through independent residential dealers, industrial distributors and dealers, national and regional retailers, e-commerce merchants, electrical and HVAC wholesalers, catalogs, and equipment rental companies and distributors; and directly to end users under the Generac, Magnum, Tower Light, Powermate, DeWalt, DR, and Pramac brand names. Generac Holdings Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.