China Yuchai International Limited (CYD)’s Financial Results Comparing With CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV)

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) and CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Yuchai International Limited 15 0.00 N/A 2.32 5.89 CVD Equipment Corporation 4 1.42 N/A -1.21 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Yuchai International Limited 0.00% 7.8% 0% CVD Equipment Corporation 0.00% -21.3% -14.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.79 beta indicates that China Yuchai International Limited is 79.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, CVD Equipment Corporation has beta of 1.12 which is 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27% of China Yuchai International Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 16.2% of CVD Equipment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 49.7% of China Yuchai International Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, CVD Equipment Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Yuchai International Limited -7.15% -9.79% -16.47% -17.98% -29.47% 9.65% CVD Equipment Corporation -2.7% -1.91% -1.64% -19.64% -51.1% 1.41%

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, CVD/First Nano and Stainless Design Concepts. It offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, MEMS, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes. The company also provides annealing and diffusion furnaces for use in diffusion, oxidation, implant anneal, solder reflow, solar cell manufacturing, and other processes; and gas and chemical delivery control systems for semiconductor fabrication processes, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and various industrial applications. In addition, it provides standard and custom fabricated quartz-ware used in its equipment and other customer tools. The company sells its products primarily to electronic component manufacturers, universities, and government and industrial laboratories, as well as industries, such as aerospace that require specialized coatings. CVD Equipment Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, New York.