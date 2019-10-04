China Yuchai International Limited (CYD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFXA)

Both China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFXA) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Yuchai International Limited 13 2.77 13.22M 2.32 5.89 Colfax Corporation 126 0.00 83.46M 0.52 240.87

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of China Yuchai International Limited and Colfax Corporation. Colfax Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than China Yuchai International Limited. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. China Yuchai International Limited is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Colfax Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Yuchai International Limited 100,000,000.00% 7.8% 0% Colfax Corporation 66,211,820.71% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

China Yuchai International Limited and Colfax Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27% and 0%. China Yuchai International Limited’s share held by insiders are 49.7%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Yuchai International Limited -7.15% -9.79% -16.47% -17.98% -29.47% 9.65% Colfax Corporation -3.9% -0.18% -6.43% 10.42% 0% 22.03%

For the past year China Yuchai International Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Colfax Corporation.