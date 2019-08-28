China Yuchai International Limited (CYD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP)

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Yuchai International Limited 15 0.00 N/A 2.32 5.89 Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 4 0.11 N/A -4.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates China Yuchai International Limited and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Yuchai International Limited 0.00% 7.8% 0% Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 0.00% -73.2% -15.3%

Risk and Volatility

China Yuchai International Limited’s current beta is 1.79 and it happens to be 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.18 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both China Yuchai International Limited and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 27% and 63.7% respectively. Insiders owned 49.7% of China Yuchai International Limited shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.4% of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Yuchai International Limited -7.15% -9.79% -16.47% -17.98% -29.47% 9.65% Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 0.56% -9.05% 14.56% 3.43% -66.48% 16.77%

For the past year China Yuchai International Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation.

Summary

China Yuchai International Limited beats on 5 of the 8 factors Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; ingot and open die forged products for use in the oil and gas, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries; and cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities. This segment also offers forged rolls for cluster mills and Z-Hi mills; work rolls for narrow and wide strip and aluminum mills; back-up rolls for narrow strip mills; leveling rolls and shafts; and bearings, bushings, and key and keyless bearing sleeves, as well as provides a range of services, including rebuild of mill spare parts, chock inspection and repair, and onsite inspections and installations. The Air and Liquid Processing segment produces custom-engineered finned tube heat exchange coils and related heat transfer products for various industries, including OEM/commercial, fossil fuel and nuclear power generation, automotive, industrial process, and HVAC; and air handling systems for use in commercial, institutional, and industrial buildings. This segment also provides centrifugal pumps for the refrigeration, power generation, and marine defense industries. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.