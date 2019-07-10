China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) Reaches $14.36 After 7.00% Down Move; Range Resources (RRC) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Range Resources Corp had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $21 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27. Morgan Stanley maintained Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Monday, June 24 with “Sell” rating. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. See Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $3.75 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Outperform New Target: $14 Initiates Coverage On

11/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $11 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $13 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $21 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $16 Maintain

The stock of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $14.36. About 75,786 shares traded or 87.94% up from the average. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 27.32% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL INCLUDES THAT CYI BOD SHOULD RETAIN AN INVESTMENT ADVISORY FIRM IMMEDIATELY WITH GOAL TO HAVE IT INCLUDED IN PASSIVE INDICES; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER ADDING/CHANGING CURRENT BOD AND TOP MANAGEMENT; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – SENT LETTER TO CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL’S DIRECTORS ON MAY 23 WITH PROPOSALS TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING JUNE 2018 AGM – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – China Yuchai Announces Delivery of 800 Buses Powered by GYMCL Engines to Saudi Arabia; 18/05/2018 – Notice Of Annual General Meeting; 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines; 30/05/2018 – China Yuchai Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Rev $689.7M; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER DUAL LISTING IN HONG KONG OR SHENZHEN/SHANGHAIThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $586.73 million company. It was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. We have $13.35 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CYD worth $41.07 million less.

More notable recent China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “China Yuchai Announces the Dissolution of Venture Lewis Limited Subsidiary – PRNewswire” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “China Yuchai International Ltd (CYD) on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, makes and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $586.73 million. It operates in two divisions, Yuchai and HLGE. It has a 4.21 P/E ratio. The firm provides engines for light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, and construction equipment; generator sets; and marine, industrial, and construction and agriculture applications, as well as supplies after-market parts and services.

Analysts await China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) to report earnings on August, 9. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 46.94% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CYD’s profit will be $29.42 million for 4.99 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by China Yuchai International Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold Range Resources Corporation shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Zeke Capital Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 38,456 shares. Arcadia Invest Management Corporation Mi owns 2,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Cwm Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Oppenheimer Inc holds 0.04% or 133,864 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 200,270 shares. Highbridge Cap Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 69,228 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company owns 9,374 shares. Stelliam Mngmt L P accumulated 1.60M shares or 3.73% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 0.01% or 839,391 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 31,818 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 22,744 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 74,755 are held by S&Co. Moreover, Van Eck Assoc Corporation has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

The stock increased 3.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.42. About 7.86M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 11/04/2018 – Colombian Regulator Drops Penalty Against Range Resources Ltd. Consortium; 22/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ March 20 Conference; 05/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT TITLED “INDONESIA OPERATIONAL UPDATE” PUBLISHED ON 22 MARCH 2018; 27/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 24 Conference; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – RANGE IS ON TARGET WITH ITS $941 MLN CAPITAL BUDGET FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice President and COO Ray N. Walker; 10/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC COMMISSIONERS APPOINT EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 27/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: Chairman Craddick Furthers Efficiency, Modernization of RRC – Releases Texas Oilfield Relief Initiative Phase Two; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WILDHORSE CFR TO B2 POSITIVE, AFFIRMS CAA1 NOTES RATING

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $592,655 activity. GRAY STEVEN D also bought $175,390 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares. Shares for $97,997 were bought by FUNK JAMES M on Monday, March 11. The insider Scucchi Mark bought $100,344.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Margaret Dorman Appointed as Range Director NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Range Resources Corp. (RRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SWN or RRC: Which Natural Gas-Heavy Stock is Better Placed? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fracking revolution a ‘disaster’ for investors, says former EQT boss – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.