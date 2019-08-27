China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) and Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) and Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Yuchai International Limited 15 0.00 N/A 2.32 5.89 Rexnord Corporation 28 1.29 N/A 1.36 21.62

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of China Yuchai International Limited and Rexnord Corporation. Rexnord Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than China Yuchai International Limited. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. China Yuchai International Limited’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Rexnord Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has China Yuchai International Limited and Rexnord Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Yuchai International Limited 0.00% 7.8% 0% Rexnord Corporation 0.00% 0.9% 0.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.79 beta indicates that China Yuchai International Limited is 79.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Rexnord Corporation has beta of 1.55 which is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both China Yuchai International Limited and Rexnord Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 27% and 0% respectively. About 49.7% of China Yuchai International Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Rexnord Corporation has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Yuchai International Limited -7.15% -9.79% -16.47% -17.98% -29.47% 9.65% Rexnord Corporation -1.58% -2.79% 2.77% 14.06% -1.94% 27.63%

For the past year China Yuchai International Limited was less bullish than Rexnord Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Rexnord Corporation beats China Yuchai International Limited.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. It offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, such as couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies. The company also provides valve products, engineered water distribution solutions, drainage products, and site works products; water conservation products; and water and wastewater infrastructure products. It sells products through independent sales representatives, plumbing wholesalers, sales agencies, and direct sales and marketing associates to commercial construction, institutional, infrastructure, and residential construction end markets. The company offers its products under the Rexnord, Rex, FlatTop, Falk, Link-Belt Cambridge, Addax, Euroflex, Omega, PSI, Shafer, Stearns, Highfield, Thomas, Tollok, Zurn, Wilkins, GA, Green Turtle, VAG, Aquaflush, AquaSense, AquaVantage, AquaSpec, EcoVantage, and Zurn One brands. Rexnord Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.