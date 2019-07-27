China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.5% of China Yuchai International Limited’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.98% of all Diversified Machinery’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand China Yuchai International Limited has 49.7% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 7.18% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have China Yuchai International Limited and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Yuchai International Limited 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 4.81% 21.84% 9.45%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting China Yuchai International Limited and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio China Yuchai International Limited N/A 16 5.72 Industry Average 260.77M 5.42B 44.54

China Yuchai International Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio China Yuchai International Limited is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for China Yuchai International Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Yuchai International Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.88 2.31 2.58

The potential upside of the rivals is 70.68%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of China Yuchai International Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Yuchai International Limited -8.95% -16.73% -10.04% 0.21% -27.32% 14.47% Industry Average 5.58% 7.47% 14.09% 21.78% 33.34% 28.20%

For the past year China Yuchai International Limited has weaker performance than China Yuchai International Limited’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.81 shows that China Yuchai International Limited is 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, China Yuchai International Limited’s rivals have beta of 1.36 which is 36.16% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

China Yuchai International Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

China Yuchai International Limited’s peers beat China Yuchai International Limited on 7 of the 6 factors.