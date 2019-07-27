China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
26.5% of China Yuchai International Limited’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.98% of all Diversified Machinery’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand China Yuchai International Limited has 49.7% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 7.18% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
On first table we have China Yuchai International Limited and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China Yuchai International Limited
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|4.81%
|21.84%
|9.45%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are contrasting China Yuchai International Limited and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China Yuchai International Limited
|N/A
|16
|5.72
|Industry Average
|260.77M
|5.42B
|44.54
China Yuchai International Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio China Yuchai International Limited is more affordable than its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for China Yuchai International Limited and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|China Yuchai International Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.67
|1.88
|2.31
|2.58
The potential upside of the rivals is 70.68%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of China Yuchai International Limited and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China Yuchai International Limited
|-8.95%
|-16.73%
|-10.04%
|0.21%
|-27.32%
|14.47%
|Industry Average
|5.58%
|7.47%
|14.09%
|21.78%
|33.34%
|28.20%
For the past year China Yuchai International Limited has weaker performance than China Yuchai International Limited’s peers.
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 1.81 shows that China Yuchai International Limited is 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, China Yuchai International Limited’s rivals have beta of 1.36 which is 36.16% more volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
China Yuchai International Limited does not pay a dividend.
Summary
China Yuchai International Limited’s peers beat China Yuchai International Limited on 7 of the 6 factors.
